Customers looking to purchase the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL can now do so at Hiley Hyundai of Burleson.

Priced at a starting MSRP of $21,200, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL has now been included in the inventory of Hiley Hyundai of Burleson. The vehicle is powered by a 2L four-cylinder engine that produces 147 horsepower and features a hands-free smart trunk release, 16-inch alloy wheels, a proximity key with push-button start, and a Bluelink® Connected Car system.

With a combined fuel economy of 35 mpg, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL delivers a mileage of 31 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway. The infotainment system of the vehicle includes an eight-inch color touchscreen display audio that is integrated with wireless Apple CarPlay® and wireless Android Auto™.

In terms of safety, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL comes equipped with a blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, driver attention warning, lane following assist, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, and forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection.

Customers interested in the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL can find more information regarding the vehicle on the dealership's website at http://www.hileyhyundaiofburleson.com.

Drive by the dealership located at 320 N Burleson Blvd in Burleson, Texas, or call 817-945-9000 for further assistance regarding the 2022 Hyundai Elantra SEL.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022_hyundai_elantra_sel_is_now_available_at_hiley_hyundai_of_burleson/prweb18585201.htm