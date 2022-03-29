GPR Ventures enters Idaho Falls market with industrial portfolio purchase

New acquisition includes four buildings and totals nearly 600,000 square feet
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
GPR Ventures further expands its West Coast presence with the purchase of a four-building industrial portfolio in Idaho Falls, the first of two acquisitions in the state of Idaho. The buildings total 584,800 square feet and are 100 percent leased. The new purchase is the 37th overall acquisition for GPR Ventures after closing on a multifamily property in Salt Lake City to end the year.
"The state of Idaho continues to experience positive growth, and Idaho Falls, in particular, is an ideal market for GPR Ventures to continue expanding our presence in the Western United States," said GPR Ventures' cofounder and Managing Principal Glen Yonekura. "Population increases, job growth and a key distribution location geographically are critical factors that drew us to the area. We are excited to expand our presence in this market. We like the people, the growth, the distribution opportunities and the resources that this market offers, and we remain committed to this region."
The buildings are located along the Snake River at 2020-2332 Heyrend Way and 2167-2187 West 49th South in Idaho Falls. The buildings provide easy access to Interstate 15 and are less than five miles from downtown Idaho Falls.
The four buildings are primarily used for industrial storage and manufacturing and include interior office spaces, conference rooms and storage and data rooms. Numerous recessed truck loading docks are integrated within each building for shipping and receiving.
About GPR Ventures
Founded in 2011, GPR Ventures is a privately held real estate investment firm with offices in Silicon Valley and Sacramento that specializes in providing real estate opportunities for a select group of sophisticated investors. GPR Ventures uses a dynamic, fully developed process and the acquisition-to-disposition expertise of founders Glen Yonekura and Phillip Rolla to yield consistent results. GPR's portfolio includes 101 industrial and office buildings totaling over 3 million square feet and an additional 36 acres of land. For additional information, please visit GPRVentures.com or call (408) 559-3300.
