GREENGUARD Gold Certification Awarded to Penetron for Concrete Waterproofing Applications in Construction

Penetron has been awarded the GREENGUARD Gold Certification for the company's Penetron System. The GREENGUARD Gold Certification, the highest certification level for product testing of chemical emissions, confirms the environmental safety of Penetron concrete waterproofing and protection products, including the best-selling PENETRON ADMIX and PENEBAR waterstop products.

The majority of our everyday chemical exposure occurs through the air we breathe in our homes, offices, schools, and other indoor environments. These airborne chemicals, commonly referred to as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), evaporate or vaporize readily at room temperature and are contained in all types of building materials, paints, furniture, and other products commonly used in construction.

VOCs can have a significant impact on indoor air pollution levels. Studies by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have shown that indoor environments contain fifty to hundreds of individual VOCs at any one time, levels that are 2-1,000x higher than outdoors.

"Many VOCs are irritants and can cause headaches, eye, nose and throat irritation, and dizziness," adds Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group. "Furthermore, long-term exposure to certain VOCs can lead to chronic diseases or cancer."

GREENGUARD certification is offered by the GREENGUARD Environmental Institute (GEI), an independent, non-profit organization and a division of Underwriters Laboratories (UL). The GREENGUARD certification programs test products for emissions of more than 10,000 different chemicals and are recognized and accepted by sustainable building programs (such as LEED) and in building codes worldwide.

"Products that have a GREENGUARD Certification are proven to meet some of the world's most rigorous, third-party chemical emissions standards," adds Christopher Chen. "They can help reduce indoor air pollution and the risk of chemical exposure, resulting in healthier indoor environments."

GEI offers two certification levels: GREENGUARD Certification and GREENGUARD Gold Certification. The GREENGUARD Gold Certification standard includes testing for additional chemicals and requires lower total VOC emissions levels to help ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities.

"All Penetron products, including our crystalline waterproofing, waterstop and liquid sealer product lines, are now GREENGUARD Gold certified," says Christopher Chen. "This certification confirms Penetron's ongoing efforts to support more sustainable construction."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenguard_gold_certification_awarded_to_penetron_for_concrete_waterproofing_applications_in_construction/prweb18579353.htm