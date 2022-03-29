Forza earns Good Design Award for 48-inch Gas Range's radical Italian design

Good Design's international accolade honors Forza for the second year in a row
MODENA, Italy (PRWEB) March 29, 2022
Forza, the ultra-premium Italian cooking appliances brand, has earned the prestigious 2021 Good Design® Award from The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The winning 48-inch Professional Gas Range is the world's first 48-inch gas range with a single oven cavity.
"It is a great honor to receive this international award for best consumer design," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development. "Our slogan is ‘Different by Design' and that's how we came to create this professional range. Its bold form and style truly embody the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car."
Founded in Chicago in 1950 by legendary designers Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, Good Design remains the oldest and the world's most recognized program for design excellence worldwide. This year, the Museum received a record number of submissions from over 55 countries. This is the second straight year Forza has won a Good Design Award. In 2020, the company's 30- and 36-inch ranges were honored.
KEY/EXCLUSIVE FEATURES OF THE 48-INCH MODEL:
- Featuring an impressive 7.8 cubic feet, the range cavity has over 40 inches of clearance.
- To bring the outdoor barbecue trend indoors, the MaxRotisserie accessory is a 33-inch motor-driven rod that can rotate a whole goat, lamb or small pig for multicultural cuisines.
- The oven goes 0 to 400°F in 8 mins and tops out at 536°F in 20 minutes with a 19,000 Btu bake burner.
- The range features Forza's proprietary MassimoBlu™ Hyper Double Broiler—the industry's only blue-flame double broiler. With 18,000 Btu, it heats the oven cavity evenly from edge to edge, eliminating cold spots and maximizing the heating area.
- An additional ultra-premium function is the exclusive Infinito™ Grate System—the industry's only continuous grate system with an integrated bullnose, utilizing edge-to-edge cast iron grates.
- The bold form and style of range embodies the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car, featuring unique angular racecar-inspired lines and offered in seven vivid colors: Audace Black, Dinamico Blue, Radicale Red, Ardente Orange, Ribelle Yellow, Valoroso White and Stainless Steel.
For more information about Forza's lineup of professional appliances, visit forzacucina.com.
About Forza
Forza delivers dynamic Italian design with ultra-premium, professional cooking appliances. Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region in Modena, Italy, Forza appliances include professional gas ranges, dual convection electric wall ovens, professional range tops, high-performance ventilation hoods and a powerful, energy-efficient dishwasher. Forza is the American brand of parent company, Glem Gas, which has been producing high-performing appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship for more than 60 years. For more information about Forza, visit forzacucina.com.
