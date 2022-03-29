A Call for Peace: Apache Waria's New Song Takes a Stand Against Russia's Invasion of Ukraine. His Song "World Peace" is streaming now.

Guyanese musician, Apache Waria has a new release titled "World Peace." In the refrain, Apache implores, "War again. All we want is world peace." With 20 years in the music industry, he has worldwide followers in the Dancehall, Soca, Reggae and Chutney music genres.

Two-time lifetime-achievement award winner, Guyanese musician Apache Waria, is releasing a new song about the urgent need for world peace. He is using his musical platform to reach listeners around the world to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

For the past 20 years, the influential Guyanese musician has played an instrumental role in promoting Caribbean-inspired genres of music to the world, including Dancehall, Chutney, Soca and Reggae.

"Music has always been a big part of my being. I want to use my platform to expose the sweet sounds of Caribbean music to the rest of the world. There are so many other problems in the world today, but I am definitely sad about this war and I am against it. I want to use my talent to instigate some form of change." - Apache Waria

With his passion for music, Apache wants to reach his global audience to galvanize opinion against Russian aggression. In his song, "World Peace," he voices his condemnation of Russia's invasion—its violation of Ukraine's territory and its inhumane killing of innocent civilians.

"I am trying to reach out to people through music to let them know that what's happening is wrong. It's time for all of us to unite and live as one people. Let's not repeat the past. I am hoping my song "World Peace" can change minds and bring peace, love and unity." - Apache Waria

Available now for viewing on YouTube, Apache Waria hopes that his song can indeed become an anthem and for "World Peace" across the globe.

