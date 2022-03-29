Miami-Based Mango Publishing Group Adds Two UK Executives to Their New Board of Directors

Mango Publishing Group continues to grow by adding Negin Yeganegy and Rachel Addison as non-executive directors, both based in the UK. Yeganegy is the managing director of the UK-based Perfect Moment and former executive director of Net-A-Porter, and Addison was most recently the chief financial officer at Future plc, one of the largest media companies in the UK.

Mango Publishing Group (based in Miami, USA) is moving into a new phase of growth by adding Negin Yeganegy and Rachel Addison as non-executive directors, both based in the UK.

Yeganegy is the Managing Director of Perfect Moment and former executive director of Net-A-Porter, and Addison was most recently the chief financial officer at Future plc, one of the largest media companies in the UK. They both add tremendous strategic depth as well as exceptional functional experience in finance, eCommerce, M&A and direct-to-consumer marketing.

Prior to Yeganegy's roles at Perfect Moment and Net-A-Porter, she worked in management, strategy and digital consulting, advising and coaching organizations in defining and executing their digital strategy to better fit the rapidly growing online marketplace.

"I am excited to join Mango and support them in their journey to scale on data-driven publishing. They've found a great balance between being a data company and a modern publisher, and I'm happy to be a part of the team and strategy," says Yeganegy.

Rachel is a chartered accountant having started her career at Arthur Andersen. Prior to her position at Future plc, Addison was CFO at TI Media Limited and held a number of other senior financial, operational, and board-level roles in the United Kingdom. She is currently a non-executive director at Marlowe plc and the Hyve Group plc.

"I'm pleased to be a part of Mango's dynamic team and ambitious strategy to modernize book publishing," said Rachel Addison.

"We are so pleased to have Negin and Rachel join the Mango team as non-executive directors, and we're excited to continue learning from them," says the chief executive officer of Mango Publishing Group Christopher McKenney.

About Mango Publishing™

Mango Publishing™ is an independent book publisher based in Miami (USA) dedicated to reinventing publishing to make the industry more open and fair to authors and readers. Mango blends data science with the art of publishing in order to better understand and serve the needs of reader communities. The company publishes mainly nonfiction books from fresh and distinct voices that spark new ideas with readers around the world. The indie publisher topped PW's fastest-growing publishers list in both 2019 and 2020, and was #3 in 2021.

Mango publishes approximately 120 books every year, including titles with successful imprints such as Franklin Covey, Conari Press, Dragonfruit, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and FIU Business Press across bestselling categories including cookbooks, pop culture, science and nature, business, social justice, LGBTQIA+, parenting, Teen and Young Adult, and children's books.

