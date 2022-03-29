Lightning Labels Adds Brand New Label Products to its Suite

Learn about the two new label product offerings now available from Lightning Labels: hot stamp labels and embossed labels

Lightning Labels is celebrating its 20th year providing high-quality custom labels to companies across industries. Rather than resting on its laurels, the company has added new options to its suite of offerings: hot stamp labels and embossed labels

These label types are especially well-suited to companies that want to create a premium look and feel for their products. Items bearing these custom labels are appealing to the eye and irresistible to the touch, which can help shoppers decide to make a purchase.

Hot stamp labels

Hot foil stamping is a way to give a metallic shine to product labels. Hot stamp labels are available in a variety of metal tints, from gold to silver to bronze and beyond. The shining effect helps specific elements of label imagery stand out to catch shoppers' eyes.

Lightning Labels customers can combine hot foil stamping with the label material and finishing treatment of their choice to create a true premium look and feel.

Hot stamp stickers are also available, and the process can be combined with embossing to create packaging that truly makes products stand out.

Embossed Labels

Embossed labels are designed to stand out — literally. Raised design features on embossed labels act as an extra point of emphasis, adding depth to text or imagery. Customers seeing these textured labels on store shelves will want to pick them up and touch them, helping them connect with the products.

Embossed stickers are also available. Adding a textured sticker on top of an item's packaging is a perfect way to celebrate a product winning an award. In these cases, the embossed sticker serves as a seal of approval.

Embossing may prove especially effective when combined hot foil stamping.

Part of Lightning Labels' 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Lightning Labels has now spent two decades as numerous companies' go-to provider for custom label printing. Adding new services shows that the company is not slowing down.

"We've always looked for ways to give our customers the best possible experience," said Lightning Labels VP of Sales & Client Services Gary Paulin. "Increasing our suite of offerings is another sign of our commitment to continuous improvement."

Using all-digital label printing processes, Lightning Labels offers a combination of fast turnaround times, flexible order sizes and impressive label material choice. Couple that with industry-leading customer care, and it's clear how the company has endured for 20 years, adding to its offerings the whole time.

About Lightning Labels:

Lightning Labels uses state-of-the-art printing technology to provide affordable, full-color custom labels and custom stickers of all shapes and sizes. From small orders for individuals to the bulk needs of big businesses, Lightning Labels is equipped to handle and fulfill custom label and sticker projects of all types. Best of all, like the name implies, Lightning Labels provides a quick turnaround for every customer's labeling needs. Uses for Lightning Labels' custom product labels and custom stickers include food packaging and organic food labels, wine and beverage labels, bath and body labels, and nutraceutical products, such as vitamins, essentials oils, and herbal remedies, as well as event stickers, adhesive window stickers and more. Lightning Labels strongly supports the development of environmentally friendly printing materials and carries Biostone, a green label material made from stone paper that is water-resistant and inherently strong and durable. While operating as a high-tech printer, Lightning Labels prides itself on its personalized customer service. Lightning Labels provides one-stop shopping for all of your custom label needs. For more information and to place orders online, visit LightningLabels.com. For the latest in packaging news and labeling promotional offers, find Lightning Labels on Twitter (@LightningLabels), Facebook, Instagram (@LightningLabels), Pinterest, TikTok and LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/lightning_labels_adds_brand_new_label_products_to_its_suite/prweb18573236.htm