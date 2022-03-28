The Dallas Historical Society Unveils the Dynamic Interactive Battle of the Alamo Diorama at Hall of State at Fair Park To Celebrate Its 100th Year

Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo opens Tuesday, March 29th

Karl Chiao, executive director of the Dallas Historical Society (DHS), along with lead sponsors Stanley V. Graff and Reed Graff, are thrilled to announce the unveiling of the newest addition to DHS's exhibits, the interactive battle of the Alamo diorama, Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo, created by artist Tom Feely.

Open to the public beginning Tuesday, March 29th, the exhibit kicks off the 100th Anniversary celebration of the Dallas Historical Society. Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo diorama is a vibrant expansive work featuring replicas of scenes from the famous battle, as well as the forward-thinking incorporation of an interactive mobile app that draws guests in to feel more connected to the battle of the Alamo and maybe even discover scenarios they never knew existed.

"There is nothing subtle about this inspired and active diorama," Chiao said. "It is a must-see for people of all ages." Measuring 24-by-14 feet, this historical composition features over 2,000 hand-painted pewter figures in 1/54-scale. Feely often rebuilt parts of the work as new research surfaced. This remarkable exhibit will be on permanent display in the South Texas Room at the Hall of State in Fair Park.

Feely spent almost two decades carefully constructing the scene of the morning of March 6, 1836, at the height of the battle for Texas independence. He has brought to life the findings of many Alamo researchers to get every detail correct, from architecture and uniforms to weapons, blacksmith's tools and even knots used to tie down horses. A stirring sight, this diorama captures incredible detail and will delight visitors with its overpowering presence.

Additional sponsors include the Scovell Family Foundation at The Dallas Foundation, Patrick and Kristy Sands and the Sands Foundation, Hillcrest Foundation, The Summerfield G. Roberts Foundation, The Summerlee Foundation and Phoenix I Restoration and Construction, LLC.

Whether someone is new to Dallas or a native Texan, the Dallas Historical Society offers programs and exhibits that educates and informs visitors about their home city and reveals insights and little-known facts that one might be unable to grasp from history books alone, especially with the museum's newest permanent exhibit. Ongoing events include brown bag lectures, Evening With programs, and the Deep Vellum series along with the unveiling of this very special exhibit honoring Texas' independence, the interactive Texas Liberty Forever: The Battle of the Alamo diorama. Join in discovering more about Dallas and take part in one or more of these wonderful programs. Visit the website for more information at http://www.dallashistory.org.

About The Dallas Historical Society: Celebrating Its Centennial Year In 2022

The stories of Dallas are shared each day at the Dallas Historical Society through the three million items that comprise our archives and artifact collections. Established in 1922, the Dallas Historical Society collects, preserves, and exhibits the unique heritage of Dallas and Texas to educate and inspire future generations.

Housed at the Hall of State in Fair Park since 1938, DHS presents these collections through education programs, exhibitions, tours, access to research materials and workshops.

Among the three million historical artifacts at DHS are such treasures as Sam Houston's handwritten account of the Battle of San Jacinto, the only known original Juneteenth document, James Fannin's watch, and Santa Anna's spurs. The DHS collection houses over 10,000 bound volumes and receives more than 1,500 research requests annually.

Each year, the Dallas Historical Society is visited by over 160,000 people and serves more than 20,000 students through guided tours and educational programming at the Hall of State, as well as outreach programs at schools. Visit the website for more information at http://www.dallashistory.org.

Photos of the exhibit by Danny Campbell.

Photos of artist Tom Feely, courtesy.

