5 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Named Billboard 2022 Top Music Lawyers

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Jay L. Cooper, Jess L. Rosen, Bobby Rosenbloum, Mathew S. Rosengart, and Paul D. Schindler have been chosen as honorees on Billboard's 2022 Top Music Lawyers list . This year's list commends those who made headlines with their behind-the-scenes work, according to the publication, including managing rapidly-expanding digital opportunities within the music industry.

"It is an honor for a top music publication to once again recognize our reputation as best in class lawyers," said Rosenbloum, chair of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice. "We are proud once again to be recognized as one of the preeminent global law firms in the entertainment and media sector, working on some of the industry's most complex and highly-negotiated deals."

Cooper is the founder of Greenburg Traurig's highly regarded Hollywood Entertainment & Media Practice. He uses his unique knowledge and experience on music industry, motion picture, television, internet, multimedia, and intellectual property issues to provide a successful, contractual conclusion. Cooper represents both individuals and companies on a panoply of intellectual property matters and contract negotiations. His expertise includes recording and publishing agreements for individual artists and composers. He further represents and advises actor, director, producer, and writer agreements in film and television; executive employment agreements; complex acquisitions; and sales of entertainment catalogues. Cooper's practice also focuses on production agreements on behalf of music, television, and motion picture companies, and all entertainment issues relative to the internet and digital services.

Rosen, co-chair of the Atlanta Entertainment & Media Practice, focuses his practice on talent representation, including all facets of transactional entertainment matters in the music, film, television, and new media industries. He represents, advises, and counsels numerous songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in all aspects of their entertainment careers. As a professional jazz guitarist, Rosen has a unique perspective and understanding of both the creative and business issues faced by talent today.

Rosenbloum is one of the leading attorneys worldwide in the field of digital media, entertainment, and technology. He has developed a wide-ranging legal practice, counseling more than 200 businesses, including Fortune 500 companies and prominent startups on their global digital media strategies and overseeing their negotiations with entertainment content owners. Rosenbloum is widely considered one of the primary architects of the modern digital music business, representing many of the preeminent music streaming services, social media platforms, digital fitness companies, gaming providers, and other businesses in connection with all of their music licensing activities for nearly three decades. He has recently begun representing many of the leading companies in the non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse spaces, assisting with their comprehensive entertainment industry strategies and music licensing initiatives.

Rosengart, a former U.S Department of Justice trial attorney, led last year's historic fight to free music icon Britney Spears from a 13-year conservatorship after initially obtaining the suspension of her father as conservator. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including being named Litigator of the Week by The American Lawyer; Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law; one of the Top 100 lawyers in the State by the Daily Journal; and Leader of Influence and Top Litigator by the Los Angeles Business Journal, which recognized him as "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" who is a "go to litigator for Hollywood's elite and Corporate America." He has also perennially been recognized by both The Hollywood Lawyer and Variety as one of the nation's leading media and entertainment litigators.

Schindler is the senior chair of the New York Entertainment & Media practice. He has counseled numerous award-winning, multiplatinum musical artists, producers, record labels, and various types of entertainment companies. Schindler brings together a wide range of music and entertainment interests to complete prestigious endorsement deals, merchandising deals, record deals, distribution deals, joint venture agreements, touring agreements, and brand deals.

