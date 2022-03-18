Ukrainian Support "Have You JoynD" JoynD Pledges Helping People Affected by the War in Ukraine

Like so many people across the world we at JoynD, Inc have been shocked and saddened by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the tremendous human suffering that has resulted.
MENLO PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
JoynD Pledges Ukrainian Support "Have You JoynD" Helping people affected by the war in Ukraine
"We have been particularly moved by the heroic efforts of small businesses across Ukraine to help defend their country, such as the distilleries who now mass-produce molotov cocktails, bodegas that now serve as supply dumps, and machine shops that now spend every day welding together hedgehog tank traps."
JoyD works every day to help small businesses connect to their customers and we hope and pray for a quick end to this conflict, so that the people and businesses of Ukraine can go back to living and working in peace.
Until that time, we here at JoynD will contribute to the Ukrainian cause, both committing revenue as well as support to the Ukrainian people, with donating 20% of all Revenue sales to the International Red Cross to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine.
"To further aid relief efforts, JoynD, Inc will committ revenue donations to this campaign." -- JoynD, Inc. Leon Draper Co-Founder - CFO & Board of Directors
JoynD mobile App is completely free for customer use as soon as you download.
JoynD gives direct access to your customers. Adding special holiday hours? Holding a special sale or hosting live music? Push that information out directly to everyone who has "liked" your business on JoynD. There is no limit on advertising as long as the business is subscribed.
Please visit the JoynD website at joyndapp.com or download JoynD directly from the Apple Store or Google Play Store
For any questions or interview requests, please contact JoynD, Inc.
Founder - CEO & Board of Directors Lacey Arevalo
Co-Founder CFO & Board of Directors Leon Draper
"Bringing Businesses and People Together" Leon Draper
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
Leon Draper
draper@joyndapp.com
https://www.joyndapp.com/img/JoynD-Pitch-Deck2.0.pdf
Press Contact
Lacey Arevalo
Lacey@joyndapp.com
https://joyndapp.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/ukrainian_support_have_you_joynd_joynd_pledges_helping_people_affected_by_the_war_in_ukraine/prweb18565627.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
