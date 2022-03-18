Ukrainian Support "Have You JoynD" JoynD Pledges Helping People Affected by the War in Ukraine

Like so many people across the world we at JoynD, Inc have been shocked and saddened by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the tremendous human suffering that has resulted.

JoynD Pledges Ukrainian Support "Have You JoynD" Helping people affected by the war in Ukraine

"We have been particularly moved by the heroic efforts of small businesses across Ukraine to help defend their country, such as the distilleries who now mass-produce molotov cocktails, bodegas that now serve as supply dumps, and machine shops that now spend every day welding together hedgehog tank traps."

JoyD works every day to help small businesses connect to their customers and we hope and pray for a quick end to this conflict, so that the people and businesses of Ukraine can go back to living and working in peace.

Until that time, we here at JoynD will contribute to the Ukrainian cause, both committing revenue as well as support to the Ukrainian people, with donating 20% of all Revenue sales to the International Red Cross to aid those affected by the war in Ukraine.

"To further aid relief efforts, JoynD, Inc will committ revenue donations to this campaign." -- JoynD, Inc. Leon Draper Co-Founder - CFO & Board of Directors

