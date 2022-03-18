SpIntellx announces the new era of precision pathology at USCAP 2022

SpIntellx announces that it will attend the 111th United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting in Los Angeles March 19-24, Booth # 334 to present their precision pathology platforms, HistoMapr™ for transmitted light applications and TumorMapr™ for multiplexed/hyperplexed fluorescence and mass spectrometry imaging based on unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI that answers the question WHY? SpIntellx created the new era of precision pathology by transforming computational and systems pathology with unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI.
PITTSBURGH (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
SpIntellx, Inc. created the new era of precision pathology to dramatically improve patient outcomes by leveraging proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI that answers the question "Why?" to reveal the underlying patient-specific disease network biology, across each stage of the drug development, diagnostic and treatment pipelines. SpIntellx offers software as a service (SaaS) for precision pathology applications harnessing unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI including: accelerated drug discovery for identifying novel targets, biomarkers and "invisible" cell types; optimized clinical trials for precision patient stratification; advanced companion diagnostics for radically improving prediction accuracies through deep insights into biological mechanisms of action; and personalized therapeutic options for selecting optimal therapeutics based on insights into probable patient outcomes.
At USCAP 2022, SpIntellx will demonstrate results in (i) breast biopsies with HistoMapr for differentiating and ranking a broad spectrum of diagnostic categories including low-risk benign, high-risk benign including atypia, ductal carcinoma in situ and invasive carcinoma, and (ii) colorectal cancer with TumorMapr for discovering functional cell types (e.g., fusion cell types and transitional cell states) highly predictive of disease progression and response to therapy, and for identifying microdomain-specific network biology driving recurrence.
Chakra Chennubhotla, PhD, CEO of SpIntellx, stated "SpIntellx is transforming computational and systems pathology into the new era of precision pathology based on our unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI. We are agnostic to imaging platforms and our SaaS service delivers unmatched knowledge from image data to our customers."
About SpIntellx:
SpIntellx, Inc., is the precision pathology company based in Pittsburgh, PA that applies its proprietary unbiased spatial analytics and explainable AI to transform computational and systems pathology to precision pathology. Early investors include Newlin Investment Company LLC (http://www.newlininvestment.com) and Innovation Works (http://www.innovationworks.org). SpIntellx is completing a convertible note that will convert into the Series A that is planned for later this year. For more information on SpIntellx, please visit: http://www.spintellx.com
Contact: info@spintellx.com
SpIntellx, Inc.
100 S. Jackson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202
https://www.spintellx.com
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spintellx/
https://twitter.com/spintellx
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18559936.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.