Rob Dalton of Waikoloa Vacation Rentals Assesses How Hawaii Tourism Can Recover From COVID19

The Hawaii tourism industry was hit harder by COVID19 than almost any other industry in any other state. Rob Dalton, owner of Waikoloa Vacation Rentals on the Big Island of Hawaii, offers the three primary ways Hawaii can start to see tourism return to what it was prior to COVID19.

In January 2020 Hawaii saw some record breaking tourism statistics only to see that trend drop to 0 when COVID19 began and the islands closed tourism. While many suspected tourism would just be closed for a few months, it was closed longer than that and it has proven to be difficult for tourism to return to what it was in late 2019 and early 2020. With the traveler data out for the beginning of 2022, there are three ways Hawaii can begin to see tourism further move in a positive direction.

International Travel

While tourism was only down roughly 10% from the record setting months in 2019 and 2020 for United States travelers, it was down roughly 25% from international travelers. This has had a significant impact on the hotel industry as that is where most international travelers will stay. This statistic is directly correlated to COVID19 policies throughout the world. Canadian travelers are the largest segment of international travelers to Hawaii and they still have to undergo testing to return to Canada. Many other countries have similar policies or more strict ones. Until these change globally Hawaii will continue to see a decrease in international travelers.

Stop the Hawaii Safe Travels Program

The end of the Hawaii Safe Travels Program is in sight as it ends in late March. This will help increase travel to Hawaii. While the intention of the program was good and did serve its purpose for a season, many people found it too difficult or too risky to travel to Hawaii. With the limitations on COVID19 testing that Hawaii gave and there being no guarantee that you would get your test back on time, many families found it difficult to get tested prior to travel. Courtney Pyle of Austin, Texas recently traveled to the Big Island of Hawaii. She stated, "To get all four of my kids tested and then to hope that they were negative just a day before vacation was stressful. Also what you had to fill out online was a lot more difficult than it should have been." With the Hawaii Safe Travels program coming to an end in March Hawaii is sure to see an increase in tourism.

The Hawaii Employment Problem

While Hawaii can do everything in its power to increase tourism to Hawaii the looming problem is businesses in the tourism industry in Hawaii finding employees to accommodate the increase in tourists. If you go anywhere in Hawaii you are sure to see signs that say "New Worker Bonus" or "All Positions Needed". Many large businesses are short employees in every aspect of their business. Some hotels and vacation rental companies do not even have the staffing to get the rooms ready in time for the next guest to arrive. Rob Dalton of Waikoloa Vacation Rentals on the Big Island of Hawaii said, "I had to fly relatives in from the mainland just so my business could operate last summer. At this point until we find works we do not need any more business!"

The question remains, where did all the employees go? When tourism was shut down in 2020 due to COVID19 many people left Hawaii to move to another State where they could work. On the Big Island of Hawaii the farmers market industry grew drastically. It was a way people could make money without government involvement. Lastly, many people just have not returned to work. Until Hawaii gets this problem under control they will have a hard time getting tourism back to what it was in 2019 and still give the tourists the great experience that they desire!

Hawaii has always been one of the top vacation destinations in Hawaii, but until Hawaii handles the employment problem and international travel restrictions change it will have a hard time reaching the numbers it saw in 2019.

