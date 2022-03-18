Vivesmart helps Latino Business Owners to thrive in prosperity and freedom

Vivesmart is selected as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

Inc. magazine revealed that Vivesmart is No. 49 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast region economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Vivesmart is an advisory company that works with latinos business owners and entrepreneurs who want to continue growing their business, and whose current results do not represent the level of effort they dedicate to their business. In this sense, this profile of entrepreneurs have years of dedication to their business, and at the same time, they already feel the need to enjoy more free time in their personal lives.

Vivesmart was founded 13 years ago in the Dominican Republic with a complete offer of training tools for executives and 6 years later expanded to Florida to support small and medium business owners. They currently have a community of 200 members and are located in several Latin American countries and U.S. cities. They are quite focused on creating new solutions to improve productivity and generate greater happiness in both business and personal life.

As ambassadors of a super productive and happy lifestyle, they offer a flagship program called https://vivesmart.com/negocio-por-diseno NEGOCIO POR DISEÑO that gives access to a community of business owners with similar interests, through which they conduct weekly group courses with mentors from different branches of business, leadership, and wellness, one-on-one meetings with certified coaches specialized in business growth. They also provide access to the most complete content created in Spanish on super productivity and happiness.

Their founders are Mario Vitiello, CEO and CMO, and Suz Amaro, creator of the Vivesmart concept and mentor of Super Productivity and Happiness, listed by Success magazine as one of the 125 most influential leaders in her industry.

"Finding my mission to serve, give love and accompany business leaders to build their best version makes me live out of love every day," says Suz Amaro.

Vivesmart has positioned itself as one of the fastest-growing value ecosystems for latinos leaders and business owners. This community is integrated by leaders determined to build a super productive and happy lifestyle and business.

Among other solutions they offer is the Negocio por Diseño Weekend, an intense three-day online event to showcase the up-to-date skills and strategies every business owner needs to GROW their Business and Freedom.

For more information: info@vivesmart.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/vivesmart_helps_latino_business_owners_to_thrive_in_prosperity_and_freedom/prweb18558105.htm