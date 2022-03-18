BayMark Opens New Opioid Treatment Program Near Youngstown, Ohio

MedMark Treatment Centers Youngstown offers medication-assisted treatment and counseling for opioid addiction.

BayMark Health Services announced the opening of their newest MedMark Treatment Centers clinic, located close to the Ohio/Pennsylvania border at 900 Sahara Trail in Boardman near Youngstown. MedMark Youngstown provides proven treatment for adults struggling with opioid addiction including medication, counseling and supportive recovery services. MedMark is now accepting new and transferring patients.

"Recent updates from the Ohio Attorney General's Opioid Task Force indicate that more Ohioans died of an opioid overdose during a three-month period in 2020 than at any time since the Opioid Epidemic began," shared David K. White, Ph.D., CEO of BayMark Health Services. "The death rate per 100,000 in Mahoning County, where our new facility is located, was 15.49 in 2020, among the 10 highest county death rates across the state. BayMark is focused on providing proven treatment services in the areas of highest need, and we are proud to be delivering these essential services to the residents of Mahoning and surrounding counties."

MedMark Treatment Centers are known across the country as providers of comprehensive, individualized treatment for opioid use disorder. Through medication management and counseling, MAT reduces the symptoms of withdrawal and cravings, paving the way for patients to focus on addressing the causes and consequences of their addiction and developing new tools and resources to regain stability in their lives. Additionally, MedMark Marietta will provide addiction education, relapse prevention, lab testing, coordinated care for pregnant patients and linkages to community resources in a brand new facility following all current CDC guidelines for health and safety.

For more information on MedMark and our services visit: http://www.MedMark.com.

To inquire about admission or make a referral, contact Beth Layman, Treatment Center Director, at 330-267-9020.

About BayMark Health Services:

BayMark Health Services provides Substance Use Disorder and Mental Health treatment services to 73,000+ individuals actively participating in treatment each and every day across 399 recovery programs in 36 states and 3 Canadian provinces. The largest provider of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) services in North America and the leader in comprehensive behavioral health services for SUD's and Behavioral Disorders, BayMark's continuum of care includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), withdrawal management, PHP, IOP, counseling and other innovative and effective therapies in outpatient, inpatient and residential settings.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/baymark_opens_new_opioid_treatment_program_near_youngstown_ohio/prweb18566161.htm