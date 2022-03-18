Businesses invited to attend CeeD sustainability event with Star Refrigeration and Scottish Power Energy Networks

Dave Pearson, Group Sustainable Development Director at Star Refrigeration and Amy Ritchie, Sustainability Policy Specialist at SP Energy Networks (SPEN) will provide sustainability insights to businesses in Scotland.

A fireside chat on sustainability hosted by the Centre for Engineering, Education & Development (CeeD), an organisation that brings together businesses and academics in Scotland with a common aspiration of improving operational efficiency, effectiveness and ultimately profit, is set to take place online on 12th April.

During the event, Mr Pearson and Ms Ritchie will discuss how businesses can learn from each other in order to meet their sustainability goals and objectives while attendees are encouraged to ask questions to learn from their expertise.

Both Dave Pearson and Amy Ritchie will share their expertise on sustainable business practices to help other businesses reduce their impact both on a societal and environmental level.

Dave Pearson said ‘'In a world where the next week seems increasingly uncertain, it's sometimes hard to think about generation to generation sustainability but if we don't, we are short selling these next generations. That's unforgivable.

Short-termism is also very often the source of the short term challenges.''

Ms Ritchie is currently working to develop Scottish Power Energy Networks' role in delivering a net zero energy system and integrating aspects of social and economic sustainability across the business. Prior to joining SPEN, she led the Association for Decentralised Energy's work on low carbon heat policy and has a range of experience in renewable energy and sustainability projects across the private and higher education sectors.

As well as fulfilling his role as Group Sustainable Development Director at Star Refrigeration, Dave is also Director of the company's industrial heat pump specialist division, Star Renewable Energy. Star have received several accolades in acknowledgement of their sustainable and innovative technology including ‘Net Zero Achievement' at the Glasgow Business Awards 2021 and ‘Heat Pump City of the Year 2021' by the European Heat Pump Association for the Queens Quay District Heating scheme in Clydebank. Dave has extensive knowledge on the environmental impact of the generation of electrical power for heating and cooling solutions and how the optimisation of this should alongside cost, safety and reliability be a top priority in the fight against climate change.

The agenda for the online event includes a host of topics such as helping businesses understand sustainability and the benefits it can bring to businesses; how to develop a sustainability strategy; understanding political and legislative drivers of the sustainability agenda; and what it means to deliver net zero and a ‘Just Transition'. Advice will also be provided on the tools and resources available to businesses to implement sustainable practices.

The fireside chat will take place online on Tuesday 12th April at 10 am and is free to attend. Businesses interested in registering can sign up using this link: https://ceed-scotland.com/civicrm/event/info?id=1561&reset=1

To find out more about Star Refrigeration, visit their website https://www.star-ref.co.uk/

To find out more about Scottish Power Energy Networks, visit their website https://www.spenergynetworks.co.uk/



