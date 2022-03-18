Avex Releases Case Study for Katy Perry's Apéritif Brand De Soi

Avex shares an analysis of how the eCommerce agency facilitated the online launch of the sparkling nonalcoholic apéritif brand, De Soi.

Avex published a case study to its website explaining how the agency built, designed, and developed De Soi's eCommerce website. The page shares unique insights about the process of launching De Soi from start to finish.

Pop star Katy Perry and entrepreneur Morgan McLachlan formed this line of sparkling nonalcoholic apéritifs to provide customers with a drink that provides soothing qualities without the alcohol and sugar. After creating the brand, their next step was to inquire Avex to build a comprehensive eCommerce experience.

After a discovery call with the De Soi team, Avex dove head first into the project. Designers, developers, project and program managers collaborated on various parts of the site, all while staying on a strict schedule. Avex's email marketing team was then included to conceive email flows ready for to send for the site launch and beyond.

With the help of a few important tech partners, De Soi launched their site without a hitch on January 4th, 2022. Orders immediately began streaming in.

"It was an honor to work with the team at De Soi to support the launch of the new eCommerce website on Shopify Plus," says John Surdakowski, Founder and CEO at Avex. "Avex loves diving into new industries and product categories. Partnering with the sparkling nonalcoholic apéritif brand gave us the opportunity to explore a different style of design and eCommerce user-experience."

Browse site designs, email marketing flows, and the in-depth story of Avex's project with De Soi at https://avexdesigns.com/work/de-soi.

About Avex Designs

Avex is a Shopify Plus Partner Agency and eCommerce development agency. The company leverages the power of the Shopify platform to design, develop, and optimize beautiful eCommerce websites for fashion & lifestyle brands. Avex partners with merchants to help them scale through data-backed ecommerce development & UX design services, conversion rate optimization, and Klaviyo email marketing services. To learn more, visit http://avexdesigns.com.

About De Soi

Inspired by the French ethos of pleasure and restraint, De Soi is a range of non-alcoholic apéritifs made with natural adaptogens. The drinks have natural botanicals like passion flower and cacao and use those as a way to relax without any spirits. The brand has been featured in Variety, Bloomberg, and more. Visit drinkdesoi.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/avex_releases_case_study_for_katy_perrys_aperitif_brand_de_soi/prweb18559052.htm