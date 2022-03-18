Greenberg Traurig Adds Jeffery M. Chiow to Government Contracts Practice in Washington, D.C.

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added Jeffery M. Chiow as a shareholder in its Government Contracts & Projects Practice. Chiow joins from Rogers, Joseph, O'Donnell, PC where he was co-chair of the firm's Government Contracts Practice.

After a decade flying fighter missions in the U.S. Marine Corps, Chiow became a lawyer serving clients primarily in the aerospace, defense, and information technology sectors. For the last 15 years, he has handled complex litigation and government investigations related to government contracts, where often there are billions of dollars at stake. Chiow's practice has involved investigations by Inspectors General, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Congress, and False Claims Act litigation involving federal grants and contracts, including DOJ Civil Fraud Investigations and qui tam whistleblower lawsuits.

"Scrutiny of government contractors is at an all-time high and we are thrilled to have a preeminent leader in the field like Jeff on our team to expertly help clients navigate this complicated landscape," said Mike Schaengold, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts Practice. "I have worked alongside Jeff for many years, and the dedication he shows to his clients and the integrity with which he operates make me certain he will be an outstanding fit at Greenberg Traurig. I am excited to continue building our market leading practice and responding to the rapidly evolving needs of our clients with the benefit of Jeff's exceptional skills."

Chiow, a Chambers ranked practitioner, is also a recognized leader in cybersecurity for government contractors, including compliance with the Department of Defense's cyber and supply chain requirements and the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). He regularly teaches a full-day course on cybersecurity.

"We are excited to have Jeff join our D.C. office as part of a targeted, strategic, and ongoing growth campaign for our Government Contracts practice," Washington, D.C. Office Chairman Ernest Lamont Greer said. "As we continue to build the office's already substantial government contracts group, the addition of Jeff's deep experience takes Greenberg Traurig's abilities and helps elevate our clients to the next level," said Pamela J. Marple, administrative shareholder of the Washington, D.C. office.

Chiow is a decorated combat veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, where he served as a U.S. Marine Corps weapons and sensors officer in the F/A-18D Hornet. He draws on this experience representing government contractors who work with cutting-edge technology in the areas of space systems, cloud computing, weapons platforms, and IT systems.

"I'm thrilled to join Greenberg Traurig, whose platform exponentially expands my ability to respond to client needs," Chiow said. "Whether it's handling a multi-billion dollar bid protest, helping a client navigate trade restrictions and procurement systems in Europe, Asia, or the Middle East, protecting contractors' Intellectual Property, or supporting corporate transactions, I can easily team with my talented GT colleagues in Washington, D.C., across the country, or around the world."

Chiow received his B.S. from the U.S. Naval Academy and his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School. He is an active member of the American Bar Association's Public Contract Law Section serving in leadership positions in its Cybersecurity, Battlespace & Contingency Contracting and Acquisition Reform Committees, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts & Projects Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Contracts & Projects Practice helps companies navigate the highly regulated acquisition and compliance processes of federal, state, local, and foreign governments and their agencies. The firm's attorneys and governmental affairs professionals assist both experienced contractors and newcomers with a broad array of issues arising from, for example, sales of commercial off-the-shelf and customized products, services, and managed solutions to governments at all levels. The practice also focuses on meeting the transactional and U.S. regulatory needs of clients in the commercial, defense, aerospace, information technology, telecommunications, medical and health care, and other high-tech sectors.

About Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. Office: More than 100 attorneys strong, Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C. (GTDC) office is home to a multidisciplinary team of lawyers and government affairs professionals who help clients prepare for risk, respond to adversity, and influence the future. Our clients, who come from nearly every business sector and industry, trust GTDC to offer a wide range of legal services and to handle their most sensitive matters thoroughly, efficiently, and collaboratively. In our office we have former members of Congress and senior Congressional staff, former trial and regulatory attorneys from a spectrum of government agencies, and attorneys with decades of experience handling complex litigation, transactions, and regulatory matters. Our clients benefit from our deep collective knowledge of how government, business, and the law intersect. The office is further strengthened by its vast global presence, an active Pro Bono practice, a diverse roster of professionals, and a commitment to the D.C. community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

