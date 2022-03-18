Faye Honored by Zendesk with Multiple Partner Awards for 2021

Faye awarded Zendesk's North America Sell Partner of the Year, Vertical Solution Partner of the Year, and Zendesk Global Sunshine Conversations Partner of the Year awards.

Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced they had been awarded Zendesk's North America Sell Partner of the Year, Vertical Solution Partner of the Year, and Zendesk Global Sunshine Conversations Partner of the Year awards. The accomplishments relate to their experience in selling, implementing, customizing, and supporting Zendesk, Inc.'s ZEN industry leading CX and CRM solutions.

As a Zendesk Premier Partner, Faye is a fully accredited Zendesk partner with a team of professionals who have completed numerous highly rigorous certifications that validate and justify their development skills at the uppermost partner level.

Congratulations to the Faye team for their contributions to the Zendesk ecosystem," said Gunja Gargeshwari, VP, Emerging Business, Zendesk. "Their accomplishments in the areas of Zendesk Sell, Sunshine Conversations, and their Flare for Zendesk add-on provided key value to our joint customers."

"We're honored to be recognized by Zendesk across the partner ecosystem as well maintaining our seat as a Premier Partner," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "We appreciate being acknowledged for our commitment to Zendesk and their expanding product offering. Kudos to the entire Faye team for our extraordinary dedication to the platform and our cutting-edge product innovation."

Faye continues to innovate alongside Zendesk by developing new products, releasing Zendesk integration apps and expanding Flare for Zendesk- a proprietary agent efficiency solution:



Flare for Zendesk

Flare for Consumer Packaged Goods

Zoom Phone for Zendesk

Zoom Meeting for Zendesk (coming soon)

Zendesk Support for Zoom Apps (coming soon)

Flare by Faye transforms Zendesk into a customizable and data integrated platform with 360-degree visibility into your customer. Flare connects external systems into Zendesk allowing you to visualize data within a single app, contextualize data by agent role and client, and customize data configurations.

Visit http://fayedigital.com/flare-for-zendesk/ to learn more.

To learn more about Faye's Zendesk services, visit https://fayedigital.com/zendesk/.

About Faye

Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.

An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.

Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more.

As the Zendesk Sell Partner of the Year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by thousands of users every day.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/faye_honored_by_zendesk_with_multiple_partner_awards_for_2021/prweb18552175.htm