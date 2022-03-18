Faye Honored by Zendesk with Multiple Partner Awards for 2021

Faye awarded Zendesk's North America Sell Partner of the Year, Vertical Solution Partner of the Year, and Zendesk Global Sunshine Conversations Partner of the Year awards.
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
Faye, a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market and enterprise organizations, today announced they had been awarded Zendesk's North America Sell Partner of the Year, Vertical Solution Partner of the Year, and Zendesk Global Sunshine Conversations Partner of the Year awards. The accomplishments relate to their experience in selling, implementing, customizing, and supporting Zendesk, Inc.'s ZEN industry leading CX and CRM solutions.
As a Zendesk Premier Partner, Faye is a fully accredited Zendesk partner with a team of professionals who have completed numerous highly rigorous certifications that validate and justify their development skills at the uppermost partner level.
Congratulations to the Faye team for their contributions to the Zendesk ecosystem," said Gunja Gargeshwari, VP, Emerging Business, Zendesk. "Their accomplishments in the areas of Zendesk Sell, Sunshine Conversations, and their Flare for Zendesk add-on provided key value to our joint customers."
"We're honored to be recognized by Zendesk across the partner ecosystem as well maintaining our seat as a Premier Partner," said David Faye, CEO of Faye. "We appreciate being acknowledged for our commitment to Zendesk and their expanding product offering. Kudos to the entire Faye team for our extraordinary dedication to the platform and our cutting-edge product innovation."
Faye continues to innovate alongside Zendesk by developing new products, releasing Zendesk integration apps and expanding Flare for Zendesk- a proprietary agent efficiency solution:
- Flare for Zendesk
- Flare for Consumer Packaged Goods
- Zoom Phone for Zendesk
- Zoom Meeting for Zendesk (coming soon)
- Zendesk Support for Zoom Apps (coming soon)
Flare by Faye transforms Zendesk into a customizable and data integrated platform with 360-degree visibility into your customer. Flare connects external systems into Zendesk allowing you to visualize data within a single app, contextualize data by agent role and client, and customize data configurations.
Visit http://fayedigital.com/flare-for-zendesk/ to learn more.
To learn more about Faye's Zendesk services, visit https://fayedigital.com/zendesk/.
About Faye
Faye is a global leader in software strategy, deployment, integrations, and ongoing management for mid-market companies through to enterprise.
An Inc. 5000 award winner eight years in a row, Faye's team works with brands in more than 25 countries to optimize and integrate CRM, CX, marketing automation and ERP platforms into complex tech stacks.
Headquartered in California and with teams across four continents, Faye makes the best software in the world even better by supporting Zendesk, SugarCRM, Salesforce, HubSpot, Asana, and more.
As the Zendesk Sell Partner of the Year and SugarCRM Americas Reseller of the Year, Faye's depth of expertise is showcased through a library of custom-built software enhancements, tools and integrations used by thousands of users every day.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/faye_honored_by_zendesk_with_multiple_partner_awards_for_2021/prweb18552175.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.