Mercator Advisory Group Releases Payments Industry Research - The Rise of Digital Payments Emerging from COVID

A new report from Mercator Advisory Group's North American PaymentsInsights survey series provides a fact-based look into changes in payment preferences in Canada throughout COVID and future adoption of mobile payment technology.

Mercator Advisory Group's most recent report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights, Canada: The Rise of Digital Payments Emerging from COVID, analyzes the impact of COVID within Canada on consumer payment preferences. The report reveals generational differences in the use of a range of payment forms including cash, cheques, cards, and digital payments.

The report is based on the North American PaymentsInsights survey, administered in 2021 to a nationally representative sample of 1,002 Canadian consumers, ages 18 years or older.

"Payment technology is creating rapid shifts in consumer payment preferences, with COVID acting as a direct change agent, resulting in declines in use of paper payments via cash or cheques. At the same time, we are seeing emerging technologies such as peer-to-peer payments making a large impact on the consumer payment market," says Amy Dunckelmann, VP, Research Operations at Mercator Advisory Group.

Highlights of the report, 2022 North American PaymentsInsights, Canada: The Rise of Digital Payments Emerging from COVID:



Decline of Cheques and Cash

Mobile/Digital Payments: Frequency and Use

Trends for Three Major Mobile Wallets

Payment App via Wearables

Peer-to-Peer Payments

This report in slide form is 37 pages long. One of the exhibits in this report:

