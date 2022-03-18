Lightning Master Corporation is Proud to Introduce a Texas Regional Office for Bolt Lightning Protection located in the Dallas, Fort Worth area that will service Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

Founder of Lightning Master Corporation, Bruce Kaiser is proud to introduce Bolt Lightning Protection, a new division of Lightning Master dedicated to providing comprehensive and cost-effective commercial lightning protection. The new division will serve a multitude of industries, including commercial properties, industrial plants, hospitals, apartment buildings, municipalities, schools, and churches in throughout the nation.

Shaun Olson, VP of Bolt Lightning Protection is to expand the operation with the assistance of Kyle Cooper. Kyle has 18-year experience in the lightning protection industry. Bruce Kaiser stated, "Shaun has over 22 years of experience designing, engineering, manufacturing, and installing lightning protection systems. Under his supervision, Bolt Lightning Protection will offer the same high quality and customer service for which Lightning Master is known."

LMC's dedication to USA-based manufacturing carries over to Bolt Lightning Protection with products designed and manufactured in the USA. The products and components are UL listed for commercial lightning protection. Bolt Lightning Protection offers multiple services and products including:



Site Surveys

Risk Assessments

Lightning Protection Installation

Customized Lightning Protection Systems

QA/QC

Inspections of Current Systems

UL Certified Products

UL Master Labels

Bolt Lightning Protection, a division of Lightning Master Corporation, was established to provide effective lightning protection equipment, focusing on commercial properties across the USA. The Bolt Team is dedicated to the safety of your employees and property through industry-leading lightning protection technology. For additional information, product specs and capabilities, or to ask lightning protection questions, please contact us today at 800-749-6800 or solutions@lightningmaster.com.

