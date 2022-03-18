CoEnterprise Recognized With 'Customers for Life' in 2021 Tableau Partner Awards

CoEnterprise demonstrated highest Tableau renewal rate and strong customer success program for supply chain and business analytics services

CoEnterprise (http://www.coenterprise.com) –a data-driven enterprise software and services company solving data challenges in real-time–today announced it has received the "Tableau Customers for Life" award—celebrating its position as the Tableau partner with the highest partner-customer retention rate, superior customer success, and a strong community adoption processes.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Tableau," said Tauni MacLean, Vice President of Partners at CoEnterprise. "A Tableau partner since 2014, we've continued to deepen the technical expertise of our data analytics team over the years. This award is a direct result of our advanced team of experts and their commitment to go deeper than any other provider on the data architecture and integration protocols that produce the most powerful visualization tools on every customer engagement. We look forward to continuing to work with customers through their enterprise analytics journey to help them obtain buy-in, overcome roadblocks, and facilitate adoption throughout the business."

As a Tableau Premier Resell and Services Partner, CoEnterprise supports Fortune 500 as well as growing Tableau users across the globe with superior product know-how, industry leading consulting services and informative training to ensure optimized data environments that drive real business value. They have received multiple Tableau awards and nominations including Tableau Reseller and Services Partner of the Year, Tableau Rookie Partner of the Year, the Tableau Partner Award for Marketing Innovation in 2020, and Tableau Premier Partner status in 2021.

CoEnterprise also partners with other top analytics software companies including Snowflake, Alteryx, Dataiku and DataRobot to help customers with their end-to-end enterprise analytics journey, providing a road map and services offerings including strategy, legacy and cloud migrations, data management and AI/ML.

Tableau Software, the leader in visual analytics, helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven organizations.

The Tableau Partner Awards is an annual awards program honoring the outstanding performance and significant achievements of its partners around the world. The 2021 Tableau Partner Awards recognize contributions from partners across ten regional categories and five global categories.

To learn more about CoEnterprise as well as its other award recognitions, please visit here. For information and resources around its data analytics offering, please visit here.

About CoEnterprise

CoEnterprise is a transformative, problem-solving enterprise software and services company. Founded in 2010, we are recognized as a leader in the supply chain and business analytics space, delivering innovative solutions and services that empower people with the resources to analyze their data to make faster, smarter decisions. Fueled by our commitment to people and building lasting relationships, we've helped over 350 customers on over 1,000 projects for some of the most recognized brands in the world—encompassing everything from data integration, to comprehensive analytics platforms, and migrations to the cloud. Visit http://www.coenterprise.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18563676.htm