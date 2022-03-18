Customers who wish to purchase the new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer can do so at the Stony Plain Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealership.
STONY PLAIN, Alberta (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
Drivers in and around the Stony Plain area in Alberta who are planning to purchase the latest Jeep Wagoneer can do so at the Stony Plain Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM dealership. As with all Jeep models, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is also available in numerous trim levels.
With a strong exterior build and spacious interior, the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is perfect for families with kids. The vehicle has performed impressively in all the stress tests, thereby proving its exterior strength. Now available with a 4X4 driving configuration, the SUV is perfect for drivers who love driving on different terrains. Interested customers can get in touch with the dealership sales team to learn more about the vehicle.
Please visit the stonyplainchrysler.ca website to learn about the numerous vehicle deals and services available at the dealership. For detailed information on the new 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, please drop by Stony Plain Chrysler, 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, AB T7Z 1Y4 or call them at 587-760-1500.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/purchase_the_new_2022_jeep_wagoneer_at_stony_plain_chrysler_jeep_dodge_ram/prweb18563366.htm
