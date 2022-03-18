More Than Spring Cleaning – Prep, Detox and Protect the Home Environment

EarthKind® and Pest Prevention Expert Kari Warberg Block offers a sustainable, affordable way to Deter Spring Pests.

Spring is almost here. With warmer weather coming and anticipation of longer days ahead, now is the ideal time to pay attention to the often overlooked storage areas in and around your home that can attract pests, and cause health concerns as the season changes.

And, with the coronavirus (COVID-19) rapidly declining, refreshing your non-living spaces couldn't be more timely. In 2020 the average homeowner had 57% more food in the home and by 2022 continue to 16.1% more food (according to USDA) and valuables in storage that can act like a magnet for uninvited "guests".

In the past two years our lives have changed. We have all been stocking up on pantry and household staples and preparing more meals at home than ever before. Maybe you even adopted a pet – 23 million American households did – that's nearly 1 in 5 nationwide who now have pet food in storage, or there's a stack of empty cardboard boxes in the garage from all the online orders that have been delivered; both of which makes you even more susceptible to a pest infestation.

All these things, unfortunately, create the ideal habitat for destructive rodents and asthma triggering pests to reproduce. To make matters worse, once they've inhabited your dwellings, it can be almost impossible to get rid of them without calling an expensive exterminator.

According to Kari Warberg Block, Pest Prevention Expert and CEO/Founder of EarthKind, "That's why you must purge with a purpose to deter pests. Simply throwing trash on the curb isn't quite enough. Taking a more proactive approach is required to prevent an infestation and keep your home's health in check. Without a reminder on my calendar, even I forget to check the pest-prone areas like cupboards, closets, attics, garden sheds, and lawn furniture bins. Spring is the ideal time to utilize a checklist to prevent an infestation, plus freshen and protect your homes pest prone areas with EarthKind's Stay Away® essential oil-based pouches."

In addition to these CDC home cleaning recommendations, consider the following tips from Kari to help prevent stressful, messy, and often expensive spring pest infestations:

