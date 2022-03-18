Learn how Technology is Advancing Motorcycle Safety on Advancements Television Series

Explore recent developments in wireless technology and safety.
JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
Scheduled to broadcast on Bloomberg in 2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in wireless motorcycle lighting, brake-light and turn-signal technology.
This segment of Advancements will explore safety pertaining to motorcycles, which make up 3 percent of all registered vehicles and 0.6 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States. Audiences will hear why motorcyclists accounted for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities, 17 percent of all occupant fatalities, and 3 percent of all occupant injuries in 2019. The show will uncover how developments in wearable technology are now making it safer for motorcycle riders.
Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn about ROAME® and its patented lighting system, which wirelessly mimics a motorcycle's brake-lights and turn-signals. Viewers will learn how the technology makes motorcycle riders more visible to other vehicles on the road, preventing accidents, and ultimately saving lives.
"ROAME has created an essential piece of motorcycle gear that could only come from a person passionate about riding. These shoes are full of fun, little touches, which are clever and practical; and clearly come from someone truly concerned with solving a real problem plaguing riders," said LaMar "Tyger" Burch - CEO of MotoMilitant.
Spectators will see how the shoes push the limits of smart materials via D30 state-of-the-art impact protection, which is reinforced under the surface.
"The ability to mimic the bike's brake-lights and turn-signals is helping to make riders more visible," said Kristy Sakell, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how this technology is adding safety to motorcycle riding."
About ROAME®:
ROAME® is dedicated to creating technology that will change the world. Its globally patented wireless lighting network is quickly becoming the standard in the motorcycle and powersport industry for safety. ROAME® currently offers motorcycle shoes called the "Zeros" which mimic the motorcycle's brake-lights, turn-signals, and hazard-lights. ROAME® has begun licensing its technology into other brands in the motorcycle space, and the goal of ROAME® is to make motorcycle riders more visible on the road to other drivers, which will prevent accidents and save lives. For more information, visit: http://www.ROAME.com.
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/learn_how_technology_is_advancing_motorcycle_safety_on_advancements_television_series/prweb18564979.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.