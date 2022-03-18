Learn how Technology is Advancing Motorcycle Safety on Advancements Television Series

Explore recent developments in wireless technology and safety.

Scheduled to broadcast on Bloomberg in 2022, an upcoming episode of the award-winning television series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on innovations in wireless motorcycle lighting, brake-light and turn-signal technology.

This segment of Advancements will explore safety pertaining to motorcycles, which make up 3 percent of all registered vehicles and 0.6 percent of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States. Audiences will hear why motorcyclists accounted for 14 percent of all traffic fatalities, 17 percent of all occupant fatalities, and 3 percent of all occupant injuries in 2019. The show will uncover how developments in wearable technology are now making it safer for motorcycle riders.

Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will learn about ROAME® and its patented lighting system, which wirelessly mimics a motorcycle's brake-lights and turn-signals. Viewers will learn how the technology makes motorcycle riders more visible to other vehicles on the road, preventing accidents, and ultimately saving lives.

"ROAME has created an essential piece of motorcycle gear that could only come from a person passionate about riding. These shoes are full of fun, little touches, which are clever and practical; and clearly come from someone truly concerned with solving a real problem plaguing riders," said LaMar "Tyger" Burch - CEO of MotoMilitant.

Spectators will see how the shoes push the limits of smart materials via D30 state-of-the-art impact protection, which is reinforced under the surface.

"The ability to mimic the bike's brake-lights and turn-signals is helping to make riders more visible," said Kristy Sakell, producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring how this technology is adding safety to motorcycle riding."

About ROAME®:

ROAME® is dedicated to creating technology that will change the world. Its globally patented wireless lighting network is quickly becoming the standard in the motorcycle and powersport industry for safety. ROAME® currently offers motorcycle shoes called the "Zeros" which mimic the motorcycle's brake-lights, turn-signals, and hazard-lights. ROAME® has begun licensing its technology into other brands in the motorcycle space, and the goal of ROAME® is to make motorcycle riders more visible on the road to other drivers, which will prevent accidents and save lives. For more information, visit: http://www.ROAME.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/learn_how_technology_is_advancing_motorcycle_safety_on_advancements_television_series/prweb18564979.htm