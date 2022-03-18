Celebrity Homes: Model & Actress Brooke Shields Sells Her Pacific Palisades Home

Brooke Shields owns homes in The Hamptons, New York City, and she just sold the Pacific Palisades home where she once lived with her former husband, tennis star Andre Agassi. Brooke's Pacific Palisades home is featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

"Brooke Shields Sells Pacific Palisades Home for $7.4 Million"

Model/actress Brooke Shields began her career at just 11 months old, starring in an Ivory Soap commercial, and first came to national prominence with her role as a child prostitute in the controversial film ‘Pretty Baby.' In 1980, Brooke became the youngest model to appear on the cover of Vogue and helped rocket Calvin Klein to super-designer status with her provocative ads for his namesake jeans. After taking a break from the spotlight to attend Princeton University, Shields returned to Hollywood, starring in such films as ‘The Blue Lagoon' and ‘Endless Love,' as well as numerous TV show appearances and several roles on Broadway. A native of Manhattan, she resides mostly in New York, where she and her husband, TV writer Chris Henchy, keep a townhouse in the West Village and a vacation getaway in The Hamptons. For many years, she also kept a Pacific Palisades home where she lived with her former husband, tennis star Andre Agassi, as a rental property. Some of its tenants included Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, who rented the home while their own nearby mansion was undergoing renovations. Shields has now sold the residence for $7.4 million to actor Sam Page, best known for his work for the Hallmark Channel.

Shields originally purchased the chalet-style residence in the ritzy Riviera neighborhood for $3.3 million twenty-five years ago. Sitting atop a secluded half-acre parcel, the rustic cedar-shingled house boasts majestic mountain and canyon views. The three-story house includes 5,300 square feet with five bedrooms and five baths. Dark-stained Douglas fir hardwood floors and whitewashed-beamed ceilings provide a unique shabby chic aesthetic, with peaked ceilings on the top floor. The chef's kitchen connects to the formal dining room and includes a marble-topped island, top-of-the-line appliances, and more exquisite views. The master suite takes up the full top floor for a penthouse-like experience. The massive suite includes a fireplace in both bedroom and bathroom, an office/study, a deck with views of the Getty Center, a sitting room, a soaking tub and marble-steam shower, plus a walk-in closet and dressing room fit for a supermodel.

Pacific Palisades is a secluded neighborhood on LA's Westside, consisting of a strip of prime surf beach known as "Pali" and the rolling hills above it. A close-knit community with a small-town feel, it is rarely visited by tourists and has in more recent history become a haven for celebrities. Though Brooke is no longer a resident, some of her former neighbors include Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dennis Quaid.

The property was listed with Jade Mills and Albert Sousa of Coldwell Banker Realty.

