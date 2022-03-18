Stetson University Students to Perform Annually at Carnegie Hall

The Stetson University School of Music is pleased to announce the first annual "Stetson at Carnegie Hall Chamber Music and Solo Competition" to take place on Oct. 2, 2022. Winners will be featured in a performance at Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall in New York City on March 3, 2023.

Current Stetson music students, both chamber ensembles and soloists, will have the opportunity to audition for a slot on the concert in New York City. The competition will be adjudicated by a panel of internationally acclaimed artists in the historic Lee Chapel on the DeLand campus of Stetson University. Jamie Clark, D.M.A, assistant professor of cello and coordinator of chamber music, is coordinating the competition and performance.

"An opportunity to perform in one of the most prestigious concert halls in the nation is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for any undergraduate student," said Lynn Musco, D.M.A, professor of clarinet and coordinator of woodwinds. "The musical and personal growth is indescribable."

"Participating in this competition will challenge us to reach new levels of musicianship in order to perform at an outstanding level," added current Stetson student Olivia Corporon, violinist in the Barron String Quartet.

"The professional development and experiential learning activities that music students experience during their residency at Stetson are incomparable," commented Washington Garcia, D.M.A, dean of the Stetson School of Music. "Students attending our programs have access to unique academic and artistic opportunities focused on student-centeredness and community engagement."

Ticket sales to attend the performance will soon be open to the entire community.

For more information, please contact Jamie Clark, D.M.A, assistant professor of cello and coordinator of chamber music, at jclark15@stetson.edu.

About Stetson University School of Music

Stetson's School of Music (http://www.stetson.edu/music) is an exclusively undergraduate program known for its excellence, depth and a long-standing reputation for the quality of its education. The school offers BM, BME and BA degrees in performance, music education, music theory, composition and outside-field areas. Recent graduates of the School of Music are found on the stages of the world's great opera houses, they hold leadership positions in major symphony orchestras, they are faculty members of the most prestigious colleges and universities throughout the nation, and they gain admission to distinguished graduate programs in the United States and Europe.

About Stetson University

Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson focuses on intense learning experiences in a supportive community that allows students to develop their voice in a connected, inclusive environment. Stetson ranks in the top five on U.S. News & World Report's list of Best Regional Universities (South) and is consistently recognized as one of The Princeton Review's Best Colleges. Stay connected with Stetson on social media.

