Moody's ESG Score Predictor Wins "Analytics Innovation Award" From FinTech Breakthrough

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that it has selected Moody's ESG Score Predictor as winner of the "Analytics Innovation Award" in the sixth annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Moody's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Score Predictor is a first-of-its-kind tool that generates real-time, predicted ESG and climate metrics for any company in the world. Based on a model derived from Moody's proprietary ESG scoring methodology for large-cap corporates, the ESG Score Predictor provides financial institutions with quantitative data for portfolio and risk management, and helps companies monitor ESG risk across their global supply chains. Over 140 million pre-calculated company ESG scores and climate metrics are made available to our customers through existing Moody's platforms as well as on-demand APIs, allowing them to leverage the insights provided by these scores in the flow of their day-to-day work.

"We are proud to receive this award from FinTech Breakthrough, which recognizes how our state-of-the-art advanced analytics capabilities can help market participants overcome limitations in company disclosures," said Andrea Blackman, Global Head of Moody's ESG Solutions. "Assessing companies' exposure to ESG risks requires comparable and standardized metrics. The ESG Score Predictor adds a unique and integral component to our comprehensive coverage and suite of cutting-edge solutions to help investors and companies leave no stone unturned when identifying and analyzing ESG risks and opportunities."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe.

"Under increasing regulatory and market pressure worldwide, assessing firm-related ESG and climate risk management practices requires consistent and comparable metrics. Despite rapid growth in available underlying data, limitations continue to impact company coverage with very few data providers providing large-scale coverage of small and medium sized enterprises," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Moody's ESG Score Predictor enable customers to quickly overcome data challenges by generating a wide array of ESG and climate risk metrics for millions of companies. Congratulations on a truly breakthrough product and winning the ‘Analytics Innovation Award' in 2022."

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com

About Moody's

Moody's is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 13,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody's combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/moody_s_esg_score_predictor_wins_analytics_innovation_award_from_fintech_breakthrough/prweb18564993.htm