Pulvinar Neuro to Accelerate Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation Research and Product Development with Electromedical Products International, Inc. Partnership

Pulvinar Neuro announces a strategic partnership with EPI to advance non-invasive brain stimulation research and product development.

Pulvinar Neuro is excited to announce a strategic transaction with Electromedical Products International, Inc. (EPI), a leading medical device company using non-invasive brain stimulation to treat mental health illnesses. By partnering with EPI, Pulvinar Neuro will accelerate the development and commercialization of its proprietary technologies, including transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS), individualized feedback stimulation, and cloud-enabled digital therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological illnesses. This transaction supports Pulvinar Neuro's mission as a company founded by researchers for researchers and will facilitate its ability to advance and expand collaborations with the research community to develop this technology for clinical applications.

Pulvinar Neuro was founded by Dr. Flavio Frohlich, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Carolina Center for Neurostimulation at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and was launched in 2016 with the support of UNC Kickstart Venture Services. It entered the research market in the same year with the XCSITE platform, a tACS research tool for investigating non-invasive brain stimulation for psychiatric and neurological illnesses.

The company is focused on the development of closed-loop and other novel tACS paradigms for modulating and enhancing brain rhythms. Pulvinar Neuro is supported through SBIR grants from both the National Institute of Mental Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, and a graduate of the C3i program by the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering.

"Our strategic partnership with EPI, the leader in non-invasive electric brain stimulation, is a unique opportunity to dramatically accelerate the translation of the next generation brain stimulation technology from the research to the clinical arena. Closed-loop low-intensity transcranial current stimulation for the treatment of CNS disorders has a very bright future ahead," Dr. Frohlich said.

Pulvinar Neuro CEO Dr. Leah Townsend said, "I am looking forward to working with EPI to bring the next generation of personalized non-invasive brain stimulation to market, complementary with EPI's suite of devices, which we are confident will benefit millions of patients who are looking for effective and safe treatment options. I could not imagine a better partner than EPI with its decades of experience in developing and commercializing low-current, non-invasive electric brain stimulation devices."

EPI is the market leader in low-current, non-invasive brain stimulation and electromedicine for the drug-free treatment of anxiety, insomnia, depression and pain. EPI was founded by Dr. Daniel Kirsch and has a long-standing track record of marketing its patented, FDA-cleared Alpha-Stim® technology. EPI's devices are sold in more than 50 countries worldwide.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18565567.htm