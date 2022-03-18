Karin F. Baron, MSPH, Elected to Society for Chemical Hazard Communication Board of Directors

Karin F. Baron, MSPH, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication. Ms. Baron, a Senior Regulatory Consultant with B&C and Acta, will serve a two-year term. Ms. Baron has participated as an active member of SCHC for the past 20 years; she is the immediate past Chair of the Professional Development Committee.

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) and The Acta Group (Acta®) are pleased to announce that Karin F. Baron, MSPH, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Society for Chemical Hazard Communication. Ms. Baron, a Senior Regulatory Consultant with B&C and Acta, will serve a two-year term. Ms. Baron has participated as an active member of SCHC for the past 20 years; she is the immediate past Chair of the Professional Development Committee. We are especially pleased that Ms. Baron's leadership and vast subject matter expertise has been recognized and rewarded with this honor.

The Society for Chemical Hazard Communication (SCHC) promotes the improvement of chemical hazard communication and product stewardship, provides education and professional development, and provides guidance and technical expertise to legislative and governmental entities. Areas covered by SCHC activities include worker safety, domestic and international regulatory compliance, toxicology and other chemical and physical hazards, environmental toxicology, risk analysis, and labeling and safety data sheet (SDS) issues. Members are professionals who represent industrial, consumer, and specialty chemical companies, pharmaceutical firms, manufacturers, distributors and importers, government agencies, universities, and consultants.

Ms. Baron has more than 20 years' experience developing, implementing, and managing complex chemical regulatory compliance matters for some of the largest industrial and specialty chemical companies in the world. Her primary areas of practice include hazard and risk assessment communication, industrial hygiene and environmental health and safety (EHS) programs, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations pertaining to food contact materials, and the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals (GHS), including compliant SDS.

Ms. Baron is frequently invited to speak and write on hazard communication issues; recent articles and presentations include "Expert Briefing: What could the European Commission's plan to strengthen CLP mean for industry?," Chemical Watch, August 2, 2021; "Evaluating New Chemicals and Disconnects in Hazard Communication," PSX 2020; and "All Things Chemical®" podcast episodes Changes to Safety Data Sheets in the EU and what it might mean for US Businesses — A Conversation with Karin Baron, and What's happening with GHS and OSHA? — A Conversation with Karin Baron.

