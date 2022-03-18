2022 Is a Great Year to Start an Independent Coffee Shop, according to the Coffee Shop Startup Experts at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

The coffee-shop startup team at Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea foresees continuing growth for independent coffee shops in 2022. Since the pandemic started in 2020, the roaster has helped 36 entrepreneurs in 14 states achieve their dreams of owning coffee shops, with another 23 shops currently in the process of opening.

Greg Ubert, founder and president of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, foresees another strong year for opening an independent coffee shop.

"Overall business applications have surged to record levels since mid-2020, and we're seeing strong demand for coffee shop startups as well," he said.

Since 2020, the award-winning roaster has helped entrepreneurs in 14 states open 36 independent coffee shops through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop start-up program. Another 23 shops are in the process of opening.

Crimson Cup has helped over 300 independent coffee shops in 30 states flourish in good times and bad.

Ubert's book, Seven Steps to Success: A Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, forms the foundation of the consulting program.

From choosing the right location and writing a sound business plan to training baristas and attracting customers, 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultants guide new owners from initial concept through opening day and beyond.

7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless said that most of the coffee shops Crimson Cup supports have seen increased sales the past two years.

"During the pandemic, shops with drive-thrus especially have boosted their sales," he said. "Some customers with sit-down-only shops saw decreased traffic, but we worked with them to improvise temporary drive-thrus where possible."

Tracy Heitmeyer, who opened 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio during the 2008 Great Recession, said her business continues to grow with Crimson Cup's support.

"Without Crimson Cup's help, I would never have been able to set up my shop as efficiently," she said. "Frankly, I am not sure if I would have stayed in business."

To stand out during the pandemic, Heitmeyer transitioned her shop to drive-thru-only service and focused on speed. "We quit doing pour overs or drinks that take a lot of time," she said. "We became efficient enough that we average under 1.5 minutes per car!"

The coffee, roasted by Crimson Cup, wins rave reviews from customers. "They always say the drinks are better than the corporate chains, more balanced and not bitter, and the prices are better," Heitmeyer said.

Thinking about opening a coffee shop in 2022 or 2023? Ubert said his team has capacity to work with a few more entrepreneurs. "If you'd like to open a coffee shop, 7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the initial contact on our team."

Fullerton can be reached via email at sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or by calling 1.888.800.9224.

"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffeehouse, I'd love to help you get started," he said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors."

About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.

Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffeehouses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.

Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.

Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffeehouses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

