BluSky Restoration Promotes Hillary Serwatka to Charlotte Office Vice President

Internal promotion reflects the restoration firm's strong bench talent

BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Hillary Serwatka to vice president of the firm's Charlotte, NC, office.

"We're always thrilled when we have the opportunity to promote leaders from within the BluSky ranks," said Jeff Thornsbury, the firm's chief human resources officer. "Hillary has been instrumental in the success of her office and she will build on BluSky's exceptional customer experience."

Serwatka joined BluSky's Charlotte office in 2020 as a project estimator. She began her career nearly 25 years ago as an insurance adjuster before transitioning to the contracting and restoration side of the industry in 2011. She brings extensive experience in residential and commercial insurance restoration including project management and estimating. Serwatka is a graduate of Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor's degree in English.

Serwatka will lead her teams in operations, business development, customer relationships, and project management. She reports to Kelley Brown, regional vice president of the firm's southeast region, which oversees offices in North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida.

About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC

Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.

