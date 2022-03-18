Gleim Exam Prep launches "Finish Line" CPA Exam Cram Course

Finish Line analyzes whether candidates are ready to pass the CPA Exam in 4 weeks or less.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
Building on their 45+ years of exam prep experience and 91% CPA Exam pass rate, Gleim Exam Prep has created their first-ever CPA final review course, Finish Line.
More than a traditional cram course, Finish Line is designed to evaluate candidate performance and maximize their efforts in the days or weeks leading up to their scheduled exam. Candidates will be guided to the content they need to study to pick up their last few points, get familiar with the CPA Exam environment, and take a final mock exam that will tell them whether they're ready to pass.
Gleim has a proven track record of helping accountants and auditors attain certifications through affordable exam prep materials. For a limited time, Finish Line is available at an introductory price of $99.95 per section, making it the best value CPA review product at that price point.
"More than 45 years ago, Gleim pioneered the first self-study CPA Review materials, and we're excited to now offer this cram course to bolster understanding, put candidates at ease, and help ensure exam-day confidence." – Garrett Gleim, Vice President
The Finish Line CPA course prepares candidates for exam-day success in 3 steps.
1) Students take a full-length mock exam to assess their current knowledge.
2) Finish Line guides candidates to bite-sized content outlines, realistic questions, and in-depth simulations to help maximize their scores.
3) Students take one final mock exam that provides them with an in-depth score analysis so they know precisely when they are ready.
Picking up where other courses leave off, Finish Line can be purchased by CPA Exam section and includes some of the most popular features from the Gleim CPA Review System:
- 1200 MCQs and 80 Task-Based Simulations
After completing their diagnostic exam, candidates are guided to realistic questions to improve their weak areas.
- Exam-Day Emulation
Questions mirror the look and feel of the Prometric testing environment.
- 2 Full-Length Mock Exams & Score Analysis
Gleim mock exams are content-weighted like the actual CPA Exam, contain realistic questions, and provide in-depth score analysis, so candidates know when they are ready to pass.
Learn more about Finish Line and start preparing to pass with confidence!
About Gleim Exam Prep
Gleim creates online self-study courses for accounting certification exams, including the CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA. For 45+ years, Gleim's mission has been to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing customers' time, frustration, and cost. With their proven system of success, Gleim Exam Prep has helped millions of candidates earn passing scores.
About the CPA Exam
The Certified Public Accountant Exam is a uniform exam administered throughout the U.S. and internationally at Prometric Testing Centers. The CPA Exam is a 4-part, 16-hour exam that tests the knowledge and skill levels of individuals wishing to earn their CPA certification. The CPA has been the gold standard in accounting certification since it was first awarded in 1896.
