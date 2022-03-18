Ground Breaking Digital Art Company Inheritance Art partners with Top Car Enthusiast Michael Fux to Develop EXOTIC APE COLLECTION 9022

The Exotic Ape Collection 9022 will give the world a previously never imagined interactive experience that will allow fans, collectors and digital speculators to acquire art, squire replicas of 10 of Michael Fux's signature cars driven by legendary Metaverse Grand Prix Favorite Bored Ape 9022
Miami, Florida (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
NFT sales had a breakthrough year in 2021, and over the past 12 months, volume has hit $23 billion. A single week in January grossed nearly $1 billion in sales, mainly due to the success of Bored Ape Yacht Club.
The Exotic Ape Collection 9022 will give the world a previously never imagined interactive experience that will allow fans, collectors and digital speculators to acquire art, squire replicas of 10 of Michael Fux's signature cars driven by legendary Metaverse Grand Prix Favorite Bored Ape 9022
Curated and Produced by Inheritance Art, a full service digital art agency and tech company, whose principal Vince Peters is a Technology veteran and Animation Artist who has worked for Elon Musk's SpaceX for the past 3 years. Vince is a West Point graduate who has studied Blockchain Technologies at MIT and Oxford, and is a globally recognized innovator of artificial intelligence and it's visual display technology.
Michael Fux, is best known for being an innovator in car specs. Having amassed a collection of over 160 exotic cars, including several Porsches, Rolls Royces, Ferraris, including the 812 Superfast and LeFerrari, a Pagani Huayra, 10 Mercedes, including-AMG GT R plus the roadster and coupé versions of the GT C Edition 50, Michael has broken new ground on the Bespoke worlds of customizing many of these exotic cars.
Exotic Ape Collection 9022 will be fully integrated into social stack technology to build a robust and immersive place for both Car Enthusiasts and Bored Ape fans worldwide to come and experience an amazing creative hybrid.
For more information follow our Telegram channel and official Twitter.
Telegram:
https://t.me/inheritanceaitoken
Twitter: https://twitter.com/InheritanceArt
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fuxwithmichael/?hl=en
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18565665.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.