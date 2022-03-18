BluSky Restoration Promotes Cory Hendrickson to Kansas City Office Vice President

Internal promotion reflects the restoration firm's strong bench talent
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) March 18, 2022
BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC, a leading national property restoration company in the U.S., today announced the promotion of Cory Hendrickson to vice president of the firm's Kansas City office.
"We're always thrilled when we have the opportunity to promote leaders from within the BluSky ranks," said Jeff Thornsbury, the firm's chief human resources officer. "Cory has been a strong contributor to the success of his office, and his wealth of experience made him the ideal person to lead the Kansas City team."
Hendrickson began his career in the restoration industry in 2014 and joined the BluSky Kansas City office in 2018 as a project director. He holds multiple certifications that are specific to the restoration industry, including HAAG (roofing inspection), WRT (water damage restoration), ASD (structural drying), CDS (commercial drying), AMRT (microbial remediation), CHRT (healthcare restoration), FSRT (fire and smoke restoration), and OCT (odor control).
Hendrickson will lead his teams in operations, business development, customer relationships, and project management. He reports to Travis Vogt, regional vice president of BluSky's Midwest region, which oversees offices in Missouri and Illinois.
About BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC
Denver, Colorado-based BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the nation. For more information about BluSky Restoration Contractors, please visit GoBluSky.com or call (800) 266-5677.
