DMCC Seeks To Drive New UK Business To Dubai And Grow Trade At Packed Roadshow In London

DMCC – the world's flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – filled the room in its flagship Made for Trade Live global roadshow in London, United Kingdom, showcasing the significant opportunity of doing business in Dubai for British companies looking to expand internationally.

Highlighting Dubai's strategic geographic location as well as DMCC's status as the fastest growing and most interconnected free zone in the world, the event saw senior DMCC executives brief 170 leaders of British businesses from a range of sectors on the ease of doing business through DMCC. The discussion also shed light on opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: "Promoting the ease of doing business in Dubai and strengthening trade relations with countries around the globe is a critical part of our mandate. Through these roadshows, we showcase the unparalleled potential that DMCC has to offer for businesses looking to set up a company in Dubai. The United Kingdom is undoubtedly an important market for DMCC, with UK-UAE ties continuing to deepen as we become further connected through new projects and initiatives. We are glad to be on the ground in London today, speaking to businesses directly about the opportunities we share for the future of trade."

Held in partnership with the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce, the capacity packed event marked DMCC's seventh roadshow in the United Kingdom, a testament to the prominent position of Dubai as a gateway to global markets.

With deep cultural, diplomatic, and commercial ties, the United Kingdom is one of the main target markets for both Dubai and DMCC. The United Kingdom is among the top sources of FDI into Dubai, and accounted for 20% of the total FDI projects during the first nine months of 2021.

DMCC has played a major role in developing UAE-UK trade relations and is currently home to almost 2,000 British companies, equating to 10% of its member company base, acting as a global hub and entry point for British businesses looking to set up a company in Dubai.

DMCC's Made for Trade Live series plays a key role in promoting Dubai as a prime destination for foreign direct investment (FDI). In 2021, DMCC attracted a record-breaking 2,485 new companies to the free zone, bringing the total number of businesses in DMCC to over 20,000.

