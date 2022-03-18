Wisdom teeth, those teeth at the very back of the gums, got their nickname because they begin to appear in early adulthood, a time when humans are entering maturity. "Wisdom teeth usually appear between the ages of 17-21," said Dr. Douglas Ng of Nipomo Family Dentistry, "and that's about the time we all become aware of them because they can be troublesome."

"We generally have two upper and two lower, wisdom teeth," said Ng, "sometimes fewer or none." Wisdom teeth can grow with no problem or cause painful swollen jaws and need to be removed.

"Patients often wonder why we even have wisdom teeth if they have to be taken out," says Ng. Most likely, wisdom teeth were needed more by our early ancestors who had diets requiring more chewing surfaces than modern diets and those diets stimulated more jaw growth than today.

"Not everyone has trouble with their wisdom teeth," said the Nipomo dentist. "Although there may be some pain when the teeth start growing. The best thing is to see your dentist at the first sign of pain."

It's important to monitor wisdom teeth because:



Impacted wisdom teeth can form cysts, damaging nearby teeth and bone.

Crowding can damage other teeth and make it hard to floss.

Infection is a possibility.

The Nipomo dentist stresses that even though present-day wisdom teeth may seem to have outlived their evolutionary chewing use, they still influence bone growth, overall oral health and neighboring teeth. Good dental care is even more important.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/nipomo_dentist_dr_douglas_ng_demystifies_the_role_of_wisdom_teeth/prweb18562705.htm