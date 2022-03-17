Zomentum Launches 'Partner-Led Growth' Podcast Hosted by MSP Veteran Ben Spector

Weekly Program Features SaaS Leaders Solving Dynamic Business Challenges for Technology Partners and Their Customers

Zomentum, creators of the first intelligent Revenue Platform for technology partners, announced today the launch of "Partner-Led Growth." The weekly podcast introduces innovative software as a service (SaaS) leader developing solutions to problems technology partners may not even have considered yet.

The Partner-Led Growth podcast is hosted by Ben Spector, a former technology partner turned technology evangelist and Zomentum's Product Manager. Spector brings the partner perspective to every podcast episode. He draws on a decade of experience advising businesses on their technology needs as the owner of a managed service provider (MSP), which he built from the ground up and successfully sold in 2020.

"Technology partners are on the front lines, helping businesses figure out how to work better, faster, remotely, securely, profitably, etc.," said Spector. "There's a real need to provide them with actionable information on solutions for client problems that may not even be on their radars."

To fill this content gap, the Partner-Led Growth podcast will feature interviews with pioneering SaaS leaders who will share their perspectives on the problems and productivity challenges for functional leaders within client businesses and explain how technology can solve them.

In Episode 1, "SMBs Adopting Tech," Spector kicks off the Partner-Led Growth podcast series with special guest Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge. Their discussion zeroes in on the podcast's raison d'être — how small and medium businesses (SMBs) are adopting technology at an unprecedented rate and the resulting challenges.

"With exponential change, agility is no longer enough for businesses to keep up," said Spector. "Technology partners need to anticipate both opportunities and challenges for their clients to help them turn disruption into advantage."

To do that, Ghatge explains that partners need to more easily discover and deliver solutions to SMBs – a problem that Zomentum is working to solve. "SMBs, in particular, are moving away from 'legacy apps' and going to highly specific, problem-solving tools," Ghatge said. "Zomentum is based on providing consolidated and vetted solutions that solve emerging business challenges many partners face" when advising their customers.

Listeners are introduced to many of these creative solutions in later episodes. For example:



Episode 2, "Replicating Culture While Hybrid," features Spector's conversation with Annil Chandel, CEO and Founder of Wurkr Ltd., a SaaS platform for organizations in the work-from-anywhere era. Chandel and Spector discuss what the "work environment" means now—very different from the corner office of the 1960s—and what organizations demand from technology to create meaningful culture and connection in the hybrid or remote environments.

Episode 3, "Empowering Your Employees," features Javier Aldrete, Senior Vice President of Product, ActivTrak, makers of workforce analytics software. Listen in while Aldrete turns Spector from employee monitoring skeptic to convert by explaining that it can be used by employers to identify productivity challenges across the organizations and by individual employees to prevent burnout.

Each 30-minute episode of Partner-Led Growth is available in audio and visual formats. Tune in on Amazon Music, Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher and YouTube.

About Zomentum

Founded in 2018, Zomentum delivers the world's first Revenue Platform for technology partners. Zomentum's revolutionary end-to-end platform consolidates numerous tools while enabling technology partners to earn, grow and manage revenue quickly and cost-effectively. Thousands of partners across America, Europe and Australia trust Zomentum to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The Zomentum Revenue Platform fuels IT sales revenue of $500 million a year and counting. Zomentum is based in San Francisco, with offices in the U.S. and India. The company is backed by leading investors, including Accel Partners, Elevation Capital, Green Oaks Capital and Eight Roads Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zomentum.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

