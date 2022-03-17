UWorld Roger CPA Review Opens Spring 2022 Scholarship Applications

The CPA Exam prep leader is offering full course scholarships, each valued at more than $3,000, to help candidates master public accounting concepts for exam day success

UWorld Roger CPA Review, a division of UWorld, a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams, is accepting applications for its Spring 2022 scholarship program. The company will be honoring 10 deserving CPA candidates with a full-ride scholarship to its Elite-Unlimited CPA Exam Review Course, valued at over $3,000, to help them reach their career goals.

Over the past three years, UWorld Roger CPA Review has invested heavily to enhance its product experience and increase academic quality to offer best-in-class exam prep. The UWorld active-learning method is the difference between memorization and mastery of concepts tested on the CPA Exam—94% of its students pass the first time. UWorld's resources have been trusted by over two million accountants, doctors, nurses, lawyers, finance professionals, and more to prepare for their high-stakes exams and future-proof their careers.

Spring 2022 scholarship recipients will earn lifetime access to UWorld's most comprehensive four-part CPA Exam review. This includes the award-winning question bank, continuously updated by a team of expert accounting educators and practicing CPAs. The questions are paired with clear and concise answer explanations that incorporate vivid imagery and are designed to help students apply and retain their knowledge on exam day.

Richard Guerriero, who will be graduating with a master's degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in May 2022 and has accepted a position as an audit associate at Deloitte, explained: "I am honored to have been chosen as a UWorld Roger CPA scholarship recipient this past year. It has been my lifelong ambition to become a CPA, and receiving this no-cost opportunity to prepare for the CPA Exam has brought me closer to achieving that dream. I cannot be more thankful to follow my passion and learn under the guidance of the amazing UWorld Roger CPA Review course!"

UWorld has sponsored more than $3.4 million in course scholarships annually as a part of UWorld Cares, a company-wide commitment to drive success in education by investing in the communities it serves.

Applications are open through April 19 to current accounting students or students who graduated with an accounting degree. Winners will be selected based on merit, community service, and financial need. Interested students can apply or learn more at https://accounting.uworld.com/cpa-review/our-difference/cpa-review-scholarship/.

About UWorld Roger CPA Review

UWorld is a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the ACT®, SAT®, AP®, AANP®, ANCC®, CFA®, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, USMLE®, COMLEX®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every exam topic. To learn more about UWorld Roger CPA Review, please visit Accounting.UWorld.com/CPA-Review.

