Seton Hall University School of Law Honors Greenberg Traurig's Wendy Johnson Lario

Wendy Johnson Lario, chair of the New Jersey Labor & Employment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's, and co-chair of the firm's Employment Litigation & Trials Group, will be honored at Seton Hall University School of Law's Annual Alumni Gala at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ May 6.
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
Wendy Johnson Lario, chair of the New Jersey Labor & Employment Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's, and co-chair of the firm's Employment Litigation & Trials Group, will be honored at Seton Hall University School of Law's Annual Alumni Gala at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, NJ May 6.
Lario, a graduate of Seton Hall University School of Law and chair of the Seton Hall Law Board of Visitors, will receive the "Distinguished Graduate Award," which recognizes alumni who have significantly contributed to the legal field.
As chair of the Seton Hall Law Board of Visitors, Lario works with the Dean, faculty, administration, and alumni to address key strategic initiatives for the Law School. Lario has been a member of the Board for many years and has also led the Board's Women's Leadership Committee where she worked to identify and develop innovative methods to engage female students and alumnae. She played a critical role in developing the Law School's annual Women's Leadership Summit, which brings together women in the law, thought leaders, and allies for a day of inspiration, connection, and education.
"Wendy is a respected litigator, a great mentor, and a beloved leader – and she has long been an ardent advocate for women and diversity in the law," Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Managing Shareholder David Jay said. "Wendy is very deserving of this award and we are honored to support her and all of her efforts to strengthen our community."
Lario focuses her practice on representing employers in litigation involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and whistleblowing, among others. She appears regularly in federal and state courts in New Jersey and New York and defends employers against charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights (NJDCR), and the New York Division of Human Rights (NYDHR). She also provides advice and training to management and in-house counsel on a variety of employment issues. Lario lectures extensively and conducts seminars and training sessions concerning numerous employment law issues and trains and lectures on women's leadership, performance management, social networking, state and federal laws, including Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, New Jersey's Law Against Discrimination, New York's Human Rights Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), New Jersey's Family Leave Act, and New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act.
In addition to her work for Seton Hall, Lario is a past president of the New Jersey Women Lawyer's Association and a fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America.
About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/seton_hall_university_school_of_law_honors_greenberg_traurigs_wendy_johnson_lario/prweb18564207.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.