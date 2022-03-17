Turing AI to Demo Mobilized Video Security Platform, Compete in SIA New Products & Solutions Awards at ISC West

ISC West attendees will find Turing AI in several places throughout the event, March 22-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Turing's main hub will be Booth #14089 where they will be welcoming attendees throughout the conference.

ISC West attendees will find Turing AI in several places throughout the event, March 22-25 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Turing AI will be welcoming attendees to their booth, #14089, competing in SIA's New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards, and hosting dealer demos. Additionally attendees can find Turing's President Ron Rothman participating on the Grow Your Business with Drones and Robotics panel on March 25.

"ISC West is a premier destination for anyone in the Security industry in the United States. We look forward to being a part of the world-class technologies present at this event," said Ron Rothman, President, Turing AI.

Where to find Turing AI at ISC West:

The SIA NPS Award Competition (March 21-23)

Competition for the SIA NPS awards will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2022. While the competition is closed, conference-goers can experience all of the products presented in the competition displayed prominently on the trade show floor from Tuesday on. Turing will be hosting their competition entry at their booth and flyers will be available to direct onlookers. The awards ceremony will take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23.

The Turing AI Booth (March 22-25)

Turing will be present throughout the event at booth #14089. Attendees who stop by will see the world-premier demonstration of the Turing AI Mobilized Video Security platform, including the Turing Guard Robot. The booth, equipped with a reception and lounge area, will also feature demonstrations showcasing Turing AI for Retail, their 3rd-party camera capabilities, and the newest addition to the Turing Partner Program: the Turing Partner Portal.

Turing Partners Demonstration (March 24, 10am-5pm PDT)

Turing will also be hosting an intimate group for a Partners Demonstration on Thursday, March 24 from 10am-5pm PT.

Grow Your Business with Drones and Robotics (March 25, 3pm PDT)

Turing AI President Ron Rothman will join other robotics and security leaders on the Grow Your Business with Drones and Robotics Panel 3:00-3:45 pm at The Bridge on the ISC West show floor. As described on the SIA website, the panel will examine how developing a sales and distribution channel for drones and robots can provide significant benefits to integrators, end users and manufacturers alike.

"We look forward to debuting new products and features at ISC West, and to competing in the SIA NPS Awards. It will be exciting to be at an in-person event again, and we can think of no better place than ISC West to demonstrate our technologies," concluded Yi Jin, Vice President of Growth and Product Marketing at Turing AI.

About Turing AI

Turing AI's mission is to reimagine safety, security, and operations with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions, unlike any other in the world.

