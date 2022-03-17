Kenco Logistics partners with NextUp to advance all women in business

Partnership will support Kenco DEI&B efforts and NextUp mission
CHICAGO (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
NextUp has announced a new partner, Kenco Logistics, gaining access to NextUp's learning and development resources, the network of business leaders and corporate organizations dedicated to its mission of Advancing All Women in Business, and showing their commitment to the same.
Kenco is the largest woman-owned third-party logistics (3PL) company in the United States. For over 70 years, they have provided integrated logistics solutions that include distribution and eCommerce fulfillment, comprehensive transportation management services, material handling equipment services, engineering and innovation consulting, and information technology. Throughout its history, Kenco has shown an allegiance to diversity and inclusion within their workforce and in selecting partners.
"We are thrilled to have Kenco join the NextUp partner family," said Sarah Alter, President and CEO of NextUp. "Partners like Kenco fuel our mission and give us the support we need to push forward toward an equitable future for all women at work."
NextUp's community of 14,000 members and 300+ partner companies works collectively toward key goals of promoting allyship, better supporting the needs of women of color, and transforming corporate cultures.
On the partnership, Jane Kennedy Greene (Owner and Chairwoman of the Board, Kenco Logistics) said, "We are delighted to partner with NextUp. As recognized leaders in gender equity, we know firsthand that fostering an inclusive company culture helps us succeed, as individuals and as a company. NextUp's resources will support our own DEI&B efforts and ensure Kenco continues to be a truly great and equitable place to work."
50% of NextUp's partner community sits on either the Fortune or Global 500, and this group represents some of the more forward-thinking global brands on DEI&B.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kenco_logistics_partners_with_nextup_to_advance_all_women_in_business/prweb18564457.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.