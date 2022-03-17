Haute Residence and Alison Melton Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Alison Melton, take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Alison Melton exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in the Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, SC area.
BLUFFTON, S.C. (PRWEB) March 17, 2022
Alison Melton, REALTOR® is the Managing Partner of The Melton Group, a client-centered team of luxury real estate professionals providing buyers and sellers with a sense of ease and certainty, powered by the leading brokerage in the Lowcountry, Charter One Realty. The Melton Group specializes in private golf & waterfront communities spanning from Sea Pines to Palmetto Bluff. Alison is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) has also received the prestigious CNE designation (Certified Negotiation Expert) and sits on the Board of Directors of the Hilton Head Area Realtors. Since launching her professional career in real estate, Alison has become one of the TOP performing agents in the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton area and was ranked among the top 1% of agents by volume in 2020 in the Hilton Head MLS. Prior to her career in real estate, Alison spent 15 years on Wall Street focused on Latin American investment banking in New York and Miami.
Visit Alison Melton's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/alison-melton/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.
The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.
HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/haute_residence_and_alison_melton_continue_their_real_estate_partnership_into_second_year/prweb18559157.htm
