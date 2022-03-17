Haute Residence and Alison Melton Continue Their Real Estate Partnership Into Second Year

Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agent, Alison Melton, take their partnership into its second year. As a Haute Residence member, Alison Melton exclusively represents the high-end real estate market in the Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, SC area.

Alison Melton, REALTOR® is the Managing Partner of The Melton Group, a client-centered team of luxury real estate professionals providing buyers and sellers with a sense of ease and certainty, powered by the leading brokerage in the Lowcountry, Charter One Realty. The Melton Group specializes in private golf & waterfront communities spanning from Sea Pines to Palmetto Bluff. Alison is a Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) has also received the prestigious CNE designation (Certified Negotiation Expert) and sits on the Board of Directors of the Hilton Head Area Realtors. Since launching her professional career in real estate, Alison has become one of the TOP performing agents in the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton area and was ranked among the top 1% of agents by volume in 2020 in the Hilton Head MLS. Prior to her career in real estate, Alison spent 15 years on Wall Street focused on Latin American investment banking in New York and Miami.

