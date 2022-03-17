Zen Media Founder and CEO Shama Hyder named to The Aspen Institute's 2022 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

Hyder brings her visionary spirit to prestigious entrepreneurial fellowship

Zen Media Founder and CEO Shama Hyder was named to The Aspen Institute's 2022 Class of Henry Crown Fellows. Hyder is the first person of Ismaili heritage to receive the honors.

Diverse and inclusive voices are more important than ever to include in our world's thought leadership efforts. As our communities continue to change and shift to meet the needs of today's global economy, a fresh voice of world leaders is emerging to bring new perspective.

This March, The Aspen Institute announced its 2022 Class of Henry Crown Fellows which included diverse and inclusive leaders from various industries. The Henry Crown Fellowship mobilizes proven entrepreneurial leaders, all between the ages of 30-45, to tackle the world's most intractable problems. These fellows are celebrated for having reached a point in their lives where, having achieved success, they are ready to apply their creative talents and skill sets to building a better society. The 2022 list of Henry Crown Fellows showcases well known leaders from brands including Dollar Shave Club, Instacart, Duolingo, TikTok and NBC Universal.

Hyder brings her fearless thought leadership to the entrepreneurial fellowship, well known for her work as a visionary digital media strategist, award-winning author and web and TV personality. The opportunity to share her voice excites Shama, who hopes to help add a unique and timely perspective that can support the challenges of women in business, mothers in business, and continue to address the challenges women of color face.

"The shift towards a more inclusive conversation has already begun and today's top leaders are more mindful than ever of how inclusivity impacts thought leadership. I feel honored to be acknowledged for the impact my voice could have as a member of the Henry Crown Fellowship," said Hyder. "It is hard to be what you can not see. I hope to continue to demonstrate, especially to young women early in their careers, that their voices are powerful and needed in today's global conversations."

Using the power of their thought networks and businesses to create global change, the class of Henry Crown Fellows will spend four weeks over the course of two years in a structured retreat. These retreats allow Fellows time to explore their leadership models, core values, and their vision for an improved society and desired legacies. Each Fellow is also responsible for an action initiative, launching a leadership venture with strategic peers that will stretch them and having a positive impact on their communities, their country, or the world.

Shama Hyder is the founder & CEO of Zen Media is an award-winning marketing and PR agency for tech-driven b2b firms. She has been named the "Zen Master of Marketing" by Entrepreneur Magazine and the "Millennial Master of the Universe" by FastCompany.com. Forbes, Businessweek, and Inc have all recognized her as one of the Top 30 under 30 entrepreneurs in the field of marketing. Shama has built a global audience and is known for helping brands succeed in the digital age. She is a bestselling author, an international keynote speaker, and has been named one of LinkedIn's Top 10 Voices in Marketing for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.shamahyder.com.

The Henry Crown Fellowship seeks to develop the next generation of community-spirited leaders, providing them with the tools to meet the challenges of the 21st century. It was established in 1997 to honor the life and career of Chicago industrialist Henry Crown (1896-1990) and was initially funded by the Henry and Gladys Crown Charitable Trust Fund. The program is the flagship Fellowship of the Aspen Institute and the founding Fellowship of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. For more information, visit http://www.aspeninstitute.org/crown.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/zen_media_founder_and_ceo_shama_hyder_named_to_the_aspen_institutes_2022_class_of_henry_crown_fellows/prweb18559143.htm