Osage Innovative Solutions / AtLink Services Announce Strategic Alliance

Plan To Deliver Essential High-Speed Internet to Osage County

Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Osage, LLC, and AtLink Services, LLC, Oklahoma's largest locally-owned fixed wireless broadband service provider, have signed a multi-year agreement establishing an alliance to form a newly-created entity dubbed Osage Broadband, to deliver high-speed fiber optic and fixed-wireless broadband Internet service to Osage County. AtLink will also provide 24-7 Customer Care support, installation, and onsite technical service, as well as billing and account maintenance. With focused impact for Osage Nation citizens and businesses, the project promises to help bridge the digital divide for tribal members and non-members alike.

"Osage Innovative Solutions is excited to have partnered with AtLink to provide High-speed Broadband Internet service to Osage County in general and the Osage people specifically. This effort will allow the Osage Nation to close the Digital Divide that exists for many people in Osage County. Osage Broadband will allow for our people to conduct remote learning, promote economic development, enhance connectivity in an ever-demanding world and most importantly, to help educate our people about Osage culture and language. In short, this endeavor will assist in ensuring the Sovereignty of the Osage Nation." – Dr. James Trumbly Director of Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC.

"AtLink is excited to be part of such an innovative and critical venture that will jointly leverage Osage resources and expertise with our nearly 20 years of industry experience to accelerate the delivery of vital broadband service. Connectivity to state-of-the-art technology is now more important than ever for families, students and businesses, and AtLink is proud of this latest project to broaden the reach of our service and deliver the type of speed and network reliability that Oklahomans both demand and deserve," said Samual Curtis, President of AtLink Services.

"Osage Broadband, powered by AtLink" will initially be deployed throughout the second and third quarters of 2022 in the communities of Gray Horse, Hominy, Fairfax, Bowring and Pawhuska, with accelerated expansion for additional targeted areas of Osage county thereafter.

About Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC

Osage Innovative Solutions (OIS) is part of the Osage, LLC family and was founded in Pawhuska in 2009. OIS was originally founded as a technology and innovation company. OIS is a tribal 8(a) small business and has held several US Government contracts, including working with the Military at Ft. Leonard Wood in our ancestorial home of Missouri. To learn more about Osage Innovative Solutions, visit http://www.OsageBroadband.com or OsageLLC.com.

Media Contact

Osage Innovative Solutions, LLC.

Jim Trumbly

719-629-8825

jtrumbly@osagellc.com

About AtLink Services, LLC

AtLink Services is a wireless internet service provider founded in Oklahoma City in 2005. AtLink Services is the largest Oklahoma-based wireless internet service provider, serving more than 15,000 Oklahomans in rural communities. To learn more about Atlink, visit http://www.atlinkservices.com/http://www.atlinkservices.com/

Media Contact

AtLink Services, LLC.

Brent Greene

405-753-7151

brentg@atlink.net

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18557835.htm