Twenty-one Health Departments Awarded Accreditation or Reaccreditation Status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

PHAB awards accreditation and reaccreditation to health departments demonstrating commitment to accountability and performance improvement

The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of twenty-one public health departments that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic review process against national standards. These health departments demonstrated their commitment to quality and performance improvement.

Health departments provide essential services to their communities and are key drivers of health. National accreditation through PHAB improves health department accountability to stakeholders, strengthens relationships with key partners across sectors, stimulates performance improvement opportunities, and improves the utilization of health department resources.

"I am very proud of the team and all the work we have accomplished over the past several years," said Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Public Health Department. "Accreditation is possible because of their dedication, hard work, and passion towards quality of life for all who live in Black Hawk County. I am also filled with gratitude to our Board of Health for their leadership, support, and guidance throughout this process."

"St. Clair County Health Department is proud to have achieved PHAB reaccreditation, especially while navigating a world-wide pandemic," said Myla Blandford, executive director of the St. Clair County Health Department. "Reaccreditation assures the residents of St. Clair County they have continued access to public health services that meet national standards of performance and accountability."

"The support of the County Board Chairman, the St. Clair County Board of Health, health department employees and numerous stakeholders has proven invaluable," Blandford added.

PHAB, the non-governmental, non-profit organization that administers the national accrediting program, works to improve and protect the health of the public by advancing and transforming the quality and performance of governmental public health departments in the United States and abroad.

"The pandemic shows the critical need for high performing health departments that are focused on quality and performance improvement," said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. "Through national public health accreditation, health departments are demonstrating their commitment to protect and promote the community's health."

National initial accreditation was awarded March 9, 2022 to:



Alameda County Public Health Department, CA

Bear River Health Department, UT

Black Hawk County Health Department, IA

Carroll County General Health District, OH

Kent City Health Department, OH

Kentucky Department for Public Health

Massillon City Health Department, OH

Meigs County Health Department, OH

North Central District Health Department, NE

Outagamie County Division of Public Health, WI

Southern Nevada Health District, NV

Two Rivers Public Health Department, NE

Youngstown City Health District, OH

National reaccreditation was awarded March 9, 2022 to:



Davis County Health Department, UT

Florida Department of Health Integrated Local Public Health Department System

Madison County Health Department, KY

Medina County Health Department, OH

Norwalk Health Department, CT

Philadelphia Department of Public Health, PA

St. Clair County Health Department, IL

Vermont Department of Health

About the Public Health Accreditation Board

The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) was created to serve as the national public health accrediting body and is funded in part by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The development of national public health accreditation has involved, and is supported by, public health leaders and practitioners from the national, state, local, Tribal, and territorial levels.

