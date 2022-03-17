PrideStaff Houston (Northwest) Named a Top Staffing Firm by Three Best Rated®

PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Houston (Northwest) office was recently named one of the three Best Staffing Agencies in Houston by Three Best Rated®.

Designed with the simple goal of helping 4.5 million consumers each month find the best local businesses, professionals, restaurants, healthcare providers and more in key cities, Three Best Rated recognizes organizations and individuals for providing consistently high-quality service in their area of business. Companies do not pay to be listed; Three Best Rated believes that local businesses provide better, more personal service and displays only organizations verified by their team. Using a 50-Point Inspection process, this review team selected PrideStaff Houston (Northwest) as a top-three staffing agency based on their experience, reputation, history, awards, satisfaction ratings, customer reviews and other factors.

Michael Troyer, Owner/Strategic-Partner of PrideStaff Houston (Northwest), is thrilled that his office was ranked a top staffing agency in his market. "We are humbled that our clients and associates continue to recognize our team's hard work and diligence in finding quality candidates, helping businesses emerge from the pandemic, and fueling Houston's economy," said Troyer. "The Houston (Northwest) team continues to amaze me with their success in connecting talented people with leading employers in today's recruiting environment – while consistently exceeding customers' expectations and building strong, long-lasting relationships!

"After nine years of serving Northwest Houston, and continually being named to PrideStaff's President's Circle for outstanding financial performance, it is clear that a focus on efficiency and care is a unique combination that the talent and client markets value," continued Troyer. "We can only sustain this level of excellence through our service and by being part of the community and giving back in the years to come! So, while we recognize and celebrate this latest achievement, we realize our work has only begun. We are always searching for new and exciting ways to support the Northwest Houston job market, and we look forward to continued growth in our direct hire and accounting markets in 2022."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 85 offices in North America to serve more than 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With 40 plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Awards nine years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

