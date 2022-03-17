Good.Lab Announces Strategic Partnership With Armanino On Environmental, Social, and Governance Solutions

Good.Lab and Armanino partnership brings ESG solutions to more businesses.

Good.Lab, an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data company has announced a business partnership around ESG technology solutions with Armanino, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the United States. Both companies have shown their commitment to advancing sustainability and ESG issues internally and on behalf of their clients; Armanino is a certified B-Corporation and Good.Lab is a pending B-Corporation.

As ESG has gained incredible momentum among investors and with the consumer public it has become an essential factor for companies to maintain competitiveness. Businesses are moving quickly to quantify operational ESG metrics and to scale programs that result in improved ESG performance ratings.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Armanino to bring ESG solutions to more businesses," said Andries Verschelden, co-founder and CEO at Good.Lab. "Armanino brings 25 years of trusted client expertise in business consulting, which combined with our leading-edge ESG technology will help more businesses to tackle some of the most pressing issues they are faced with today."

"We are excited to work with Good.Lab on ESG initiatives, which exemplifies our long history of embracing innovation and adding value for our clients through technology solutions and specialized expertise," said Mary Tressel, ESG Services Practice Leader at Armanino. "This partnership strongly supports our commitment to advancing our clients' business goals around ESG."

Good.Lab's ESG software and data solutions enable companies to navigate and automate the early stages of the ESG journey by helping them to prioritize the issues that matter most, assess progress, set measurable and auditable impact targets, and ultimately to build tangible action plans that integrate ESG best practices into daily operations, all with metric tracking and monitoring.

About Good.Lab

Good.Lab (http://www.getgoodlab.com) was started to create a more equitable and sustainable economy by unleashing the power of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data. As companies are increasingly evaluated on a long-term commitment to delivering positive outcomes in their communities, on the environment, to their workers, customers and shareholders, sustainability has become a competitive advantage. Good.Lab empowers its clients to act on ESG issues through ESG performance management & compliance software. Good.Lab's solutions transform our clients' ESG data reporting engine to deliver actionable insights to management, reliable data to investors, and transparent data to customers.

About Armanino

Armanino LLP (http://www.armaninollp.com) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. Armanino is an independent member firm of Moore North America Inc. (MNA), which is itself a regional member of Moore Global Network Limited (MGNL), one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. All the firms associated with MNA and MGNL are independent entities, owned and managed in each location. Their membership in, or association with, MNA or MGNL should not be construed as constituting or implying any partnership between them. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group (http://www.amfmediagroup.com), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital (http://www.intersectcapitalllc.com) is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18553159.htm