eAccess Solutions Achieves CarbonNeutral® Company Certification

World Leader in eCommerce Renews Commitment to Sustainability, Supporting The Global Low Carbon Transformation

eAccess Solutions, Inc., a direct to consumer eCommerce company for high value brands, today announced they have attained CarbonNeutral® company certification through Natural Capital Partners, the leading experts on carbon neutrality and climate finance. The achievement reflects eAccess's promise to innovate an unsurpassed online shopping and customer experience through premium brand representation, while also creating a better world for people of all stripes and future generations.

The looming specter of climate change, with its urgency and scale, requires robust and widespread innovation to aid the transformation to a low-carbon economy. Companies that choose to become carbon neutral and invest in sustainable infrastructure not only improve demand and supply, they accelerate efficiency, reduce waste and pollution, and usher in a brighter future.

The CarbonNeutral Protocol is the leading framework for credible carbon neutral action used by businesses like eAccess to obtain certification. eAccess has placed a heavy emphasis on reducing their internal emissions. One strategy involves the complete revision of their lighting and heating systems to become more energy efficient. The company has also incorporated a minimalist approach to shipping as they repurpose almost 75% of their packaging - instead of creating additional containers in bulk.

eAccess employees have also been instrumental in the overriding goal of carbon neutrality, with half of them moving to a rotating work from home schedule. This ensures less time spent in automobiles - effectively preventing approximately 28 tonnes of CO2 equivalent from being emitted into the atmosphere every year.

"Becoming carbon neutral has always been a major goal of ours, but our pledge only helps to alleviate a small part of our global climate crisis. We hope our pledge serves as a benchmark for other companies in our area and around the world to join us in taking the initiative to become more environmentally conscious and strive for meaningful climate action," said Thomas Knuth, Sustainability Specialist of eAccess Solutions, Inc.

Alongside reducing emissions internally, the company is also neutralizing emissions externally by supporting ambitious low-carbon projects by purchasing carbon credits. Working directly with Natural Capital Partners, eAccess has supported two projects that use different technologies to lessen emissions. These projects have been independently verified to assure that they meet the highest standards (ICROA approved).

Seneca Meadows Landfill Gas, USA: This award winning project has created nearly 420 acres of new wetlands and generates electricity from landfill gas (LFG) to power up to 18,000 homes.

Solar Water Heating, India: This project makes use of solar technology to meet the energy needs of a growing population by manufacturing, distributing, installing and maintaining solar water heaters for a variety of residential, commercial and community buildings.

"We work with forward-thinking organizations such as eAccess Solutions, Inc. to harness the power of business to create a more sustainable world," said Emily Mileski, Client Engagement Manager of Natural Capital Partners. "Our approach helps organizations address their environmental impacts by offsetting their emissions through carbon reduction projects that also support sustainable development."

Moving forward, eAccess will be measuring their emissions annually, while also internally reducing and offsetting them to meet sustainability goals as well as actively standing by their commitment to a greener planet.

"One of our primary goals as an eCommerce business is to continually evolve the on-line shopping experience. An essential part of this has always been through brand representation and customer interaction," said David Bean, President of eAccess Solutions, Inc. "Becoming a carbon neutral company demonstrates our commitment to the brands we represent, the customers we serve and the planet we inhabit."

For more information on eAccess Solutions' carbon neutral commitment, visit their website: A Carbon Neutral Company - eAccess Solutions Inc.

About eAccess Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2001 eAccess is a turnkey global eCommerce provider for high value brand manufacturers. As the first independent wireless data solution provider in the USA, eAccess built an eCommerce platform from the ground up to accommodate our customer's growing needs for software, devices and accessories. Our award-winning ecommerce platform, highly rated customer service and diverse omni channel product marketing capabilities increase direct to consumer product sales and brand visibility. http://www.eAccess.com

About Natural Capital Partners

With more than 300 clients in 34 countries, including Microsoft, MetLife, Logitech, PwC, Sky and Ørsted, Natural Capital Partners is harnessing the power of business to create a more sustainable world. Through a global network of projects, the company delivers the highest quality solutions which make real change possible: reducing carbon emissions, generating renewable energy, building resilience in supply chains, conserving and restoring forests and biodiversity, and improving health and livelihoods. http://www.naturalcapitalpartners.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/3/prweb18559358.htm