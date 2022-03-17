Five Greenberg Traurig, LLP shareholders will speak at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's (SIFMA) 2022 Compliance & Legal (C&L) Society Annual Seminar to be held March 20-23 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The firm is also a longstanding sponsor of the prestigious annual event.

SIFMA focuses on the shared interests of hundreds of broker-dealers, asset managers, and investment banks advocating for effective and resilient capital markets. SIFMA's C&L Annual Seminar is a meeting place for compliance and legal professionals from across the financial services industry.

Tracy L. Gerber, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Broker-Dealer Securities Litigation Practice, will moderate the "Ask FINRA: A Panel of Senior FINRA Officials Respond to Your Questions" session.

William B. Mack, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice, will be a panelist during the "Private Client Enforcement Developments" session.

Nikki Lewis Simon, Greenberg Traurig's chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer, will be a panelist during the "Ethical Considerations and Current Developments in Diversity & Inclusion" session.

Kyle R. Freeny, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's White Collar Crime and Special Investigations Practice, will be a panelist during the "How Many Overseas Fiancées and Nigerian Princes Can There Be? - Protecting Against Fraud, Mis-appropriation and Other Schemes" session.

Steven M. Malina, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Securities Litigation Practice, will be a panelist during the "Arbitration" panel.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurig_shareholders_to_speak_at_sifma_2022_c_l_seminar/prweb18563884.htm