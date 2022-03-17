World IBS Day - April 19th: The IBS Experience for IBS Sufferers

Patient creative pictures, prose and poetry to be shared on #WorldIBSDay April 19th to raise awareness about the quality of life issues while living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is often stigmatized and misunderstood with symptoms significantly impacting the quality of life for many patients. World IBS Day on April 19th with the support of Mahana Therapeutics will join patients, family members, and healthcare professionals to increase awareness about IBS. Irritable Bowel Syndrome is a common digestive disorder which can significantly impair a patient's quality of life due to its recurring episodes of abdominal pain, discomfort and bowel changes in diarrhea or constipation.

This year's theme for World IBS Day is The IBS Experience through Pictures, Prose and Poetry. A collection of creative pieces submitted by patients via the World IBS Day website (worldibsday.org) will be part of a free patient webinar event on World IBS Day as well as displayed at Digestive Disease Week in May in San Diego, California to illustrate the patient journey with IBS. Patients can sign up for the April 19th webinar at https://tiny.one/IBSweb. Additional events can be found on the World IBS Day website. We also ask everyone to use the hashtag #WorldIBSDay on social platforms to help raise awareness on April 19th.

Steve Basta, CEO of Mahana Therapeutics said, "Personal expression of the lived IBS experience through creativity is a truly inspiring theme and we are delighted to be supporting World IBS Day in 2022 to raise awareness around this distressing chronic condition. We are proud to be providing a new treatment option for IBS patients and health care providers with Mahana IBS, the world's first FDA-cleared prescription only digital therapy proven to reduce IBS symptom severity. Mahana IBS is delivered via mobile app and available at no cost for eligible patients in the USA through our 'zero cost' patient access program."

Jeffrey Roberts, Creator of World IBS Day and IBS Patient Support Group stated that, "World IBS Day was established to take place every year on April 19th to unite the world to raise awareness about IBS. We are grateful to add Mahana Therapeutics as a Partner for 2022 as they launch a new treatment option for patients around Cognitive Behavioral Therapy which we hope will reduce patient symptom severity."

About Jeffrey Roberts and the IBS Patient Support Group:

The IBS Patient Support Group was established by Jeffrey Roberts who was the founder of the first Irritable Bowel Syndrome patient community website in 1995. The IBS Patient Support Group community was launched as a public education advocacy community for sufferers and believes in evidenced-based medicine and non-anecdotal treatment options for patients. Jeffrey Roberts has been an Irritable Bowel Syndrome sufferer for over 25+ years and has worked closely with researchers, industry and patients for over 30 years. Visit https://www.ibspatient.org

About Mahana Therapeutics:

Mahana Therapeutics is a leading developer of effective prescription digital therapeutics that are designed to empower patients with chronic conditions to live fuller lives. The company's first product, Mahana IBS, is the first digital therapeutic to receive FDA clearance for the treatment of IBS and provides cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to adults with IBS. More information is available at https://www.MahanaTx.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/world_ibs_day_april_19th_the_ibs_experience_for_ibs_sufferers/prweb18561201.htm